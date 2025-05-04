ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Deep Third Deep Dive

Look at what sets deep third apart from other points of view, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Deep third POV—sometimes called “close third”—is an unusual point of view: part limited-third, part first-person, it offers an intimacy and immediacy that can draw readers directly into a story, which has made it increasingly popular in the current market.

But it can also risk stalling pace with navel-gazing interiority, slip into head hopping, or leave readers feeling ungrounded. Deep third requires a deep understanding of character and a deft handling of direct perspective.

In this 90-minute live webinar, we’ll look at what sets deep third apart from other points of view and how to most effectively use the great power it offers authors to allow readers deep into a character’s direct experience. And we’ll look at plentiful specific published examples to see what makes deep third work to open a window into your characters’ direct experience while serving the story and moving it forward.

Register For the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in Baltimore! Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Enter the Annual Writing Competition!

ENTER NOW!  Writer’s Digest’s oldest and most popular competition, the Annual Writing Competition, is currently accepting entries. Winners of the 94th Annual competition will be announced in the Nov/Dec 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest. Deadline: May 5, 2025

Join Writer's Digest In England!

Writer's Digest is heading across the pond to England with literary agent, Amy Collins this September! This unique trip is part literary tour and part retreat with an experienced literary agent and Writer's Digest editor. Get inspired in the land of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro. Pack your bags and favorite writing notebook for a trip of a lifetime. But hurry! Space is limited!

