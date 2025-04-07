ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
A Love Story of Friendship (From Script)

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, FX’s “Dying for Sex” co-creators and showrunners Elizabeth Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock give a deep dive look into their podcast adaptation process for the series. Plus, horror icon Nick Castle talks about his career, filmmaking team Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden talk about their new film Freaky Tales, and more!

Nick Castle — Director of The Last Starfighter— Talks Being a Horror Icon and a Writer/Director by Bryan Young

Nick Castle talks about his career from beginning to end, taking a chance with new technology on ‘The Last Starfighter,’ and shares advice for screenwriters.

Click to continue.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Three Men and a Lot of Women by Tom Stempel

BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY -- Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones -- (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)

The guy movie isThe Comeback Trail, and the movies about women are Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, The Last Showgirl, and The Substance.

Click to continue.

Freaky Tales – The Ultimate Mixtape by Sadie Dean

Pedro Pascal as Clint in Freaky Tales. Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Writing-directing team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck talk about the inspiration behind Freaky Tales, how they eventually settled on four interconnected chapters, their writing process, and more!

Click to continue.

A Love Story of Friendship: A Conversation with “Dying for Sex” Co-Creators and Showrunners Elizabeth Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock by Sadie Dean

In this deep dive conversation with Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, they share their process of honoring the podcast’s essence, the balance between humor and serious themes, and more!

Click to continue.

Script University April 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Click to continue.

Outlining Techniques Before You Type FADE IN

Our techniques will help you transform your ideas into a gripping story. Start outlining now!

Click to continue.

Script MagazineAuthor
