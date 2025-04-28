ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
5 Ways to Save Money on Your No-Budget Indie Film Production (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, Rebecca Norris Resnick shares five tips to help you save money on your no-budget indie film production.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, screenwriter and filmmaker Rebecca Norris Resnick shares five tips to help you save money on your no-budget indie film production. Plus, dive into the story elements that makes Sinners work, Paul Peditto tries to catch his AI in a slip-up again on the question of AI being the vampire of screenwriting, and more!

TRUE INDIE: 5 Ways to Save Money on Your No-Budget Indie Film Production

Shooting a no-budget indie film this summer? Here are five tips to help you save money on your no-budget indie film production.

Click to continue.

SCRIPT GODS MUST DIE: Interview with the AI Vampire, Part 2

Is there any hope for human writers going forward? Paul Peditto tries to catch his AI in a slip-up again on the question of AI being the vampire of screenwriting.

Click to continue.

Lessons From the Film: The Story Elements That Make Sinners Divine

Sinners, courtesy of Warner Bros.

Valerie Kalfrin discusses the keys to creating depth in the realm of horror films.

Click to continue.

The Era of the Multi-Hyphenate: An Interview With Actress, Producer, and Writer Mildred Marie Langford

Multi-hyphenate creative Mildred Marie Langford gives insight into her storytelling compass.

Click to continue.

Offering Possibilities, Not Paint by Numbers

We don’t dictate the path forward, as much as we try to empower the client to make wise, well-thought-out decisions.

Click to continue.

Script MagazineAuthor
