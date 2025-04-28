5 Ways to Save Money on Your No-Budget Indie Film Production (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, screenwriter and filmmaker Rebecca Norris Resnick shares five tips to help you save money on your no-budget indie film production. Plus, dive into the story elements that makes Sinners work, Paul Peditto tries to catch his AI in a slip-up again on the question of AI being the vampire of screenwriting, and more!

TRUE INDIE: 5 Ways to Save Money on Your No-Budget Indie Film Production

Shooting a no-budget indie film this summer? Here are five tips to help you save money on your no-budget indie film production.

SCRIPT GODS MUST DIE: Interview with the AI Vampire, Part 2

Is there any hope for human writers going forward? Paul Peditto tries to catch his AI in a slip-up again on the question of AI being the vampire of screenwriting.

Lessons From the Film: The Story Elements That Make Sinners Divine

Sinners, courtesy of Warner Bros.

Valerie Kalfrin discusses the keys to creating depth in the realm of horror films.

The Era of the Multi-Hyphenate: An Interview With Actress, Producer, and Writer Mildred Marie Langford

Multi-hyphenate creative Mildred Marie Langford gives insight into her storytelling compass.

Offering Possibilities, Not Paint by Numbers