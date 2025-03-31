ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
$1,000,000 Dollar Deal! (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, explore why the spec script isn’t quite dead, but also how AI may or not sway those sales opportunities.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Paul Peditto taps into why the spec script isn’t quite dead, but also how the future of AI may or not sway those sales opportunities. Plus, catch up on interviews with Snow White screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, Death of a Unicorn filmmaker Alex Scharfman, plug into the latest Reckless Creatives Podcast episode with author and screenwriting coach Lee Jessup, and more!

“The Hunting Party” – A Left of Center Procedural

THE HUNTING PARTY -- "Arlo Brandt" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani, Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson, Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell, Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence -- (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn discuss how the initially creatively linked up, the importance of a balanced writers’ room, drawing from real-life fears and cases, and more!

Click to continue.

SCRIPT GODS MUST DIE: $1,000,000 Dollar Deal!

It’s the spec-screenwriter’s dream, right? You write the exact script, put it into the exact power-player hands, at an exact moment in time. And it happens!

Click to continue.

In the Trenches with Screenwriting Career Coach Lee Jessup

Practical advice about breaking in, to keep your day job or quit, how to pursue being a writer/director and so much more.

Click to continue.

It Depends – Artificial Intelligence (AI) versus the Real World

Artificial Intelligence isn’t the new kid on the block. Understanding what AI really is and how it may actually be useful takes some digging.

Click to continue.

Caring for Audrey’s Children: Julia Fisher Farbman and Ami Canaan Mann Shape a Medical Biopic

Screenwriter Julia Fisher Farbman and director Ami Canaan Mann share how they focused on a key part of Audrey Evans’s remarkable life to portray the whole.

Click to continue.

Once Upon a Reboot: Erin Cressida Wilson Reimagines Snow White

Rachel Zegler as Snow White in DISNEY's live-action SNOW WHITE. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Snow White screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson talks about putting a new spin on an old classic.

Click to continue.

Death of a Unicorn – The Class Satire

Death of a Unicorn writer-director Alex Scharfman discusses the script inspiration and development, the importance of aligning the emotional core with satire, the blend of classic horror elements with a unique twist on unicorn mythology, and more!

Click to continue.

Script MagazineAuthor
