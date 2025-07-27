Writer’s Digest Best Genre/Niche Websites 2025
Here are the top genre and niche websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top genre and niche websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
Children's, MG, YA
1. At Home Author*
At Home Author’s goal is to help you get published “without the stress, self-doubt, and overwhelm—and make money doing it.” Authors and educators Vicky Weber and Chelsea Tornetto help demystify the world of children’s publishing through online courses, 1-1 coaching, and blog posts which cover everything from traditional publishing, self-publishing, marketing, and more niche topics like creating toys connected to your book.
2. Highlights Foundation
Celebrating 40 years this year, the Highlights Foundation is a public organization whose mission has been to impact children through literature by “amplifying the voices of storytellers who inform, educate, and inspire children to become their best selves.” Highlights Foundation offers paid-for online workshops and retreats; also available is their free podcast, their blog with writerly resources and information, and more.
3. The Open Book Blog by Lee & Low Books
Since 1991, this “family-run, independent, and certified 100% Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) [has produced] award-winning, high-quality books for every age.” Their free blog is dedicated to discussing race, diversity, education, and all things children’s books. From book news to author interviews to guest posts about topics like interweaving STEM and Native history and resources for educators, there’s something for every writer of children’s literature on this site.
4. Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators
This nonprofit describes itself as a “global community of writers, illustrators, translators, publishers, librarians, advocates, and other industry professionals.” Membership gives you a way to connect with others and a platform to highlight your work, as well as access to “workshops, special events, conferences, awards and grants, and networking opportunities.” No matter where you are in your children’s book publication journey, there are resources and connections for you here.
5. We Need Diverse Books
We Need Diverse Books is a nonprofit working to put “more books featuring diverse characters into the hands of all readers.” Working to make lasting change in the publishing industry, they provide resources for authors, educators, parents, and librarians, to fight against the rising tide of book bans to “promote literature that reflects and honors the lives of all young people.”
Creative Nonfiction
6. Brevity Magazine
Brevity Magazine is a magazine for literary nonfiction, publishing both well-known and up-and-coming writers of essays, craft articles, and more. Their website attracts more than 13,000 visitors a month, and the Brevity Blog has more than 50,000 followers. Writing for their blog is generally unpaid, though selected works do receive payment.
7. Hippocampus Magazine
Hippocampus Magazine has been an online publication since 2011 dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging creative nonfiction writers and readers. The magazine publishes six times a year and focuses on memoir, craft essays, interviews, and articles on the writer’s life. Because they do not charge for the publication, there is a $3-per-submission fee that goes toward helping the cost of running the magazine, though they are also a paying market for some accepted pieces.
8. Narratively
Founders and journalists Noah Rosenberg and Brendan Spiegel created this site for stories that were too “quirky” and “complex” for other journalism outlets. This platform aims to champion “diverse, indie journalists and storytellers and [celebrate] humanity through the most authentic, unexpected and extraordinary true narratives.” They do this through publishing written work on their site, adapting stories for TV and film, and developing podcasts.
Freelance
9. All Freelance Writing
Launched in 2006, All Freelance Writing helps writers build successful freelancing careers by offering tools, writing tips, advice, and more. Owned by blogger, freelance business writer, and author Jenn Mattern, All Freelance Writing offers a blog covering self-employment, working from home, marketing and PR, and more; a freelance hourly rate calculator; information to better understand keywords and SEO; and more.
10. The Editorial Freelancers Association
The Editorial Freelancers Association (EFA) helps provide business development, learning, and networking opportunities to freelance editorial writers. Memberships include a job list, discussion forums, webinar recordings, member-only newsletters, and much more.
11. Freelance Opportunities*
Freelancer Kaitlyn Arford makes freelancing easier for everyone by gathering all types of freelance opportunities each week and posting them in free, easy-to-navigate charts. Broken down by type of freelancing (journalism, copywriters, editing, SEO, etc.), you’ll find new ways to put your skills to use. Subscribe to have the newsletter version delivered to your inbox each Friday.
12. The Writers’ Co-Op
This audio handbook and membership program helps writers navigate the most difficult aspects of running a freelance business. Through their audio episodes, workshops, and more, they address “concerns like finding clients and assignments, time management, diversifying income streams, balancing multiple assignments at one time, creating a budget, the ins and outs of taxes, negotiating higher pay and better contracts” and so much more.
Historical
13. Historical Novel Society
Originally founded as a campaign society in 1997, the Historical Novel Society is an international organization for writers and readers of historical fiction. Featuring original articles on writing techniques and author interviews, conferences across the globe, a print magazine for members, and more.
14. The History Quill
This organization is a go-to support for historical fiction writers at all stages of their storytelling. From their blog and podcast to their membership-based masterclasses, yearly convention, and community to their editorial services, this group of experts is ready to elevate your work and get it ready for publication. And don’t forget to sign up for their email list “for regular writing tips, resources, and promotions.”
15. Regency Fiction Writers*
Regency Fiction Writers is “for authors at any stage and from any genre who share our passion for writing fiction set in the Regency era.” This online community offers supportive and informative discussion forums, monthly virtual teas, and courses taught by experts all in an effort to improve your writing and forge connections to other writers interested in this period. (Hat tip to Vanessa Riley for sharing this resource!)
Horror
16. Horror Tree
Since 2011, this publication has been a safe space for genre and speculative fiction writers looking to publish their work. They’ve expanded to include articles about the creative process, as well as interviews, book reviews, and blog tours. They run Trembling With Fear, the free fiction e-zine, and regularly post updated calls for submissions for all forms. Be sure to check out the handy submissions calendar as well.
17. Horror Writers Association
Founded in the late 1980s, the Horror Writers Association is the oldest literary organization “dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it.” Become a member (many options are available) to get early access to upcoming releases, gain access to their monthly newsletter, receive discounts on workshops and edits, and more.
Journalism
18. American Society of Journalists and Authors
Founded in 1948, the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA) strives to serve “the entire freelance and publishing communities, through a variety of programs and initiatives.” ASJA offers professional development support, events—like their three-day in-person conference—and more. Applications are required for associate and professional memberships.
19. Indigenous Journalists Association
IJA’s mission is to serve and empower “Indigenous journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Indigenous cultures.” They offer resources for students, a job board, events, awards, and a conference, all aimed at supporting its more than 850 members who work in “Indigenous, freelance, independent, and mainstream news outlets, as well as academia and students.”
20. National Association of Black Journalists
This membership-based nonprofit has more than 4,000 members across the journalism sphere, including “emerging journalists, professional journalists, student journalists, journalism educators and media professionals of all kinds.” Members get exclusive access to their producers, editors, and freelancer database, as well as events and trainings, job postings, awards/fellowships/grants, and more. Their yearly convention also offers an opportunity for Black journalists to participate in “trainings, sessions, workshops … and networking opportunities.”
21. National Association of Hispanic Journalists
With more than 4,000 members across 17 states, Mexico, and the Caribbean, this association is “dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanic students, professionals, and educators in the field of journalism.” Their career center helps members to find jobs, find freelancing resources, and boost their résumés. Membership also includes access to events, programs, and their annual conference, all designed to help journalists of all levels better their craft.
22. Society of Professional Journalists
Founded in 1909, SPJ “works to inspire and educate current and future journalists through professional development” and aims to “protect First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press through its advocacy efforts.” Become a member of SPJ to list your information in their freelancer directory, build a community of fellow journalists, access on-demand training videos and webinars, and more.
Mystery/Thriller
23. Crime Writers of Color
CWOC “is an association of authors seeking to present a strong and united voice for members who self-identify as crime/mystery writers from traditionally underrepresented racial, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.” The site features up-to-date lists of new and upcoming books in a multitude of mystery/thriller/crime subgenres, a directory of speakers by geographic location with their specialties, and a podcast and YouTube channel featuring interviews with members.
24. Kill Zone
Kill Zone is a daily blog run by 11 suspense writers and publishing professionals who endeavor to cover industry news and writing resources for suspense writers. Also available are first-page critiques.
25. Mystery & Suspense Magazine
Mystery & Suspense Magazine is a daily blog and free quarterly magazine featuring author interviews, book reviews, and articles on mystery, thriller, crime, horror, and suspense. Their site is broken down by section (type of article) and genre, and both current magazine issues and archived issues are available as well.
26. Mystery Writers of America
MWA considers itself “the premier organization for mystery writers, professionals allied to the crime-writing field, aspiring crime writers, and those who are devoted to the genre.” Through writers’ scholarships, literacy programs, sponsor symposia and conferences, and the highly regarded Edgar Awards, writers of all experience levels will find value in their membership. Their regional chapters will also provide support via newsletters, monthly meetings, and online community.
27. Sisters in Crime
Founded in 1986, this organization is focused on equity and inclusion in the crime fiction and nonfiction sphere and wider publishing industry. Beyond their dedication to advocacy (including grants, outreach, and diversity projects), members enjoy educational resources like webinars, equity courses, self-promotion, awards and events, a podcast, and local meetups.
Poetry
28. Harbor Review*
Harbor Review is a poetry and art community that publishes its online journal twice per year. The free publication showcases poetry paired with artwork all connected to the issue’s theme. The site also features interviews with poets and artists, and reviews of poetry collections. Though the site and journal are free, they do pay contributors an honorarium supported by their poetry critique service.
29. Poets.org
The Academy of American Poets was founded in 1934 “to support American poets at all stages of their careers and to foster the appreciation of contemporary poetry.” They’ve since grown to include the online blog, Poem-a-Day (the daily poetry series publishing new work by today’s poets), literary seminars, founding and running National Poetry Month (every April), and creating educational materials for teachers.
30. Poetry Bulletin by Emily Stoddard*
Poetry Bulletin is a free resource researched and maintained by poet Emily Stoddard to help other poets keep track of open reading periods and submission fees for more than 170 poetry books. The monthly bulletin is delivered directly to your inbox along with curated quotes and posts for inspiration and education. Although the Bulletin is free, you can opt-in to a paid subscription with the fee going to help other poets pay submission fees.
31. Rattle
With more than 4,000 published poets, over 600 of them first-time published poets, and 15 Pulitzer Prize-winners, Rattle continues to be a go-to publication for both established poets and up-and-coming poets. Rattle is published via a quarterly print subscription magazine, a daily blog, and audio poetry readings. You can also listen to their podcast, watch livestreams, and more.
Romance
32. Contemporary Romance Writers*
CRW is a “global, online community of writers who share the same interest—writing and publishing Contemporary Romance.” With a mission aimed at inclusivity and promoting the genre, membership includes monthly workshops, weekly writing sprints, a mentorship program, a summer conference, along with many chapter-based events, and much more. Their blog and newsletter archive are available on the site for nonmembers.
33. Fated Mates Podcast
Co-hosted by bestselling romance novelist Sarah MacLean and romance critic Jen Prokop, “Fated Mates” is by and for lovers of the genre. Episodes range from deep dives on specific romance imprints (like a recent episode dedicated to the Harlequin Blaze imprint) to even deeper dives on specific tropes, and writers can also submit their upcoming releases for potential inclusion in future episodes.
34. Red Feather Romance
This paid marketing service is perfect for self-published romance authors and small publishing houses looking to find their audience. Their newsletter alone has more than 300,000 subscribers, and they focus on nine key subgenres: steamy contemporary, sweet contemporary, historical, Western, romantic comedy, romantic suspense, paranormal, fantasy, and erotic. Their Readers’ List is a monthly theme-based promotion on their landing page, and The Limelight is a custom-designed and dedicated email promotion.
Science Fiction/Fantasy
35. Fantasy Magazine
Fantasy Magazine is the newly relaunched magazine (June 2025) through Psychopomp covering fantasy and its subgenres: dark, or contemporary, it can be urban, surrealism, magical realism, science fantasy, high fantasy, folktales, and more. You can support Fantasy by subscribing for free (paid subscriptions will also be available at a later time).
36. Liminal Fiction
For readers and writers of speculative fiction, Liminal Fiction offers a thorough and growing library of work in fantasy, science fiction, paranormal, and horror. Also, sign up for their weekly newsletter, peruse their blog, submit your book for review, and more.
37. Reactor
This online magazine and community is dedicated to science-fiction and fantasy literature, as well as all topics related to those genres. They “publish new original short fiction from voices both new and legendary … as well as daily commentary on science fiction, fantasy, and related subjects.” From Books to Movies & TV to Interests, there’s something for every writer and reader on their easy-to-navigate platform.
38. Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association
Founded in 1965, this nonprofit has grown to include more than 2,500 authors, artists, and allied professionals dedicated to “inform, support, promote, defend, and advocate for writers of science fiction, fantasy and related genres.” Through advocacy and professional development, members learn how to navigate the publishing industry and hone their craft. They also host the notable Nebula Awards, as well as several publications (like the Writer Beware Blog).
Screenwriting
39. International Screenwriters' Association
Connect with the global community of screenwriters by joining the International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA). ISA’s website helps you find writing contests and classes, programs to join, script development, and more—plus, sign up to be sent “gig” notifications to your email for active writing opportunities.
40. No Film School
Get the film school education without the film school price tag with No Film School—a one-stop shop site for screenwriters and filmmakers. No Film School boasts over 1 million visitors to their site every month, with resources on screenwriting, directing, producing, film editing, employment opportunities, and more. Their newsletter (free to join) shares up-to-date news and current trends in script writing and filmmaking, plus listen to their podcast that has more than 800 episodes.
41. Pipeline Artists
Pipeline Artists is a writing website and platform for screenwriters and fiction writers with the goal of elevating voices in film and publishing. They offer articles about craft, competition information, monthly giveaways, a variety of podcasts, and more.
42. ScreenCraft
Launched in 2012 to support screenwriters at all experience levels, this organization is dedicated to helping writers “hone their skills through our educational content, connect them with fellow creatives through our networking events, and help them find representation through our competitions, as well as our talent discovery and development programs.” Through paid editorial notes on your work-in-progress or their free blog, they uplift all writers no matter their financial status.
Short Fiction
43. 50-Word Stories
Much like WD’s Flash Fiction February challenge, this site started when Tim Sevenhuysen challenged himself to post a 50-word story every day for a year. Once the year was up, he decided to keep going! During year three, he started sharing works written by others. Today, 50WS posts two submitted stories every weekday, and awards $10 to the best submission each month.
44. Flash Fiction Online
Flash Fiction Online is an online magazine for 500–1,000-word stories. Their website includes interviews, a selection of free fiction in a variety of genres, and lists submission guidelines for their seasonal reading schedules, as well as complete digital magazine issues available for purchase.
45. New Flash Fiction Review
For more than a decade, founder Meg Pokrass and the New Flash Fiction Review have offered flash fiction, author interviews, prose poetry, creative nonfiction, writing inspiration, and more. Stories through NFFR have gone on to be selected for awards and anthologies.
46. SmokeLong Quarterly
This quarterly publication only publishes works of 1,000 words or fewer (excluding the title), explaining that the “term ‘smoke-long’ comes anecdotally from the Chinese, who noted that reading a piece of flash takes about the same length of time as smoking a cigarette.” Beyond their publication, they offer a variety of mentorships, workshops, and webinars, as well as writing competitions.
Spiritual
47. The Write Conversation
The Write Conversation is a Christian-focused blog on creative writing from a Christian perspective. With more than 5 million visitors to their site, author and editor Edie Melson offers writing and publishing advice from countless guest bloggers and contributors.
Travel
48. International Food Wine and Travel Writers Association
This organization strives to create “programs and services to enhance professional development and facilitate networking while creating a marketplace for destinations, brands, and media professionals to collaborate.” They describe their members as “writers, bloggers, travel journalists, photojournalists, podcasters, videographers, radio and television hosts who report on the travel and hospitality industry.” Their professional development includes local meetings, an annual conference, media trips, and their publication, Food, Wine, Travel Magazine.
49. Talking Travel Writing*
Hosted by Lottie Gross and Steph Dyson, travel writers who’ve written for Rough Guides and DK (among others), “Talking Travel Writing is a publication that demystifies travel media” through interviews with editors of travel books and magazines, pitching tips, webinars, and more. While much of this website is free, certain posts and opportunities are only available to paid subscribers.
50. Pitch Travel Write
Fuse your passion for travel with your passion for writing with the help from Pitch Travel Write. Freelance writer Roy Stevenson helps writers perfect their travel-writing pitches, as well as writing tips, travel tips, and more. Also available are workshops, books for purchase, an e-zine, blog, and group or 1-1 coaching with Roy.
Women's Fiction
51. Women’s Fiction Writers Association*
With a mission to create “community among writers to deepen connections and craft,” the WFWA is an “inclusive organization of writers creating layered stories in which the plot is driven by the main character’s emotional journey.” Membership includes weekly and monthly newsletters, regional events, pitch opportunities, and more.