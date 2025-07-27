Writer’s Digest Best Genre/Niche Websites 2025

Hippocampus Magazine has been an online publication since 2011 dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging creative nonfiction writers and readers. The magazine publishes six times a year and focuses on memoir, craft essays, interviews, and articles on the writer’s life. Because they do not charge for the publication, there is a $3-per-submission fee that goes toward helping the cost of running the magazine, though they are also a paying market for some accepted pieces.