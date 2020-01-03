Renga: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the renga, a Japanese collaborative form.

Renga Poems

At its most basic, the renga is a tanka written by two or more poets. This Japanese form preceded (and inspired) haiku, and its common for poets to link several renga into a renga chain.

Here are the simplest guidelines:

One poet writes the first three lines in 5-7-5 syllables.

Second poet writes the next two lines in 7-7 syllables in a way that communicates with the first three lines.

Note on renga chain: To make a chain, the two (or more) poets will go through the same process above by linking five-line stanzas. While each stanza should stand on its own, they should be linked by some common factor, such as shared images, subject, words, etc.

Next time you get a bunch of poets together in the same place, make a game of it and see how many stanzas you can cobble together.

Here’s my attempt at a (solo) renga chain:

rain, by Robert Lee Brewer

rain covers the earth

but doesn't touch the front porch

cat surveys kingdom

covered in whiskers and fur

he is content to stay dry

children splash puddles

and kick water where they can

avoid their parents

mothers prepare warm clothing

before calling them inside

fathers feign fury

at the chores they can't complete

before reading books

stews simmer inside their pots

and the world puts on blankets