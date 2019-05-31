Englyn Cyrch: Poetic Forms

Poetic Form Fridays are made to share various poetic forms. This week, we look at the englyn cyrch, a Welsh quatrain form that incorporates both end and internal rhymes.

Englyn Cyrch Poems

The englyn cyrch is a Welsh form, and one of several "englyn" forms. It has the following guidelines:

poem comprised of quatrains (from one quatrain to infinity) or 4-line stanzas

7 syllables per line

lines 1, 2, and 4 end rhyme with each other

line 3 rhymes with a syllable somewhere in the middle of the 4th line

Note on englyns: There appear to be 9 variations of englyns. We'll get to them all in good time on this blog.

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at an englyn cyrch:

love's return, by Robert Lee Brewer

Tell me who you'd like to be

as we run through Tennessee

looking for a chance to make

something fake something we flee

as if running helps at all

in the spring or in the fall

when life seems most apt to change

and arrange for us to stall

for our love is quick to burn

and was made to always yearn

for a day that never yields

the soft fields of love's return.