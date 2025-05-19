ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Why More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing—And How to Do It Right

In this sponsored post, Gatekeeper Press shares why more authors are choosing independent publishing—and how to do it right.

Gatekeeper Press

For decades, traditional publishing stood as the golden gate of literary success—guarded by agents, editors, and months (if not years) of waiting. But the publishing landscape has changed. A quiet revolution is underway, and independent authors are leading the charge.

Today, more writers than ever are choosing to self-publish—not out of necessity, but out of empowerment. The reasons are clear: full creative control, faster turnaround, and, perhaps most appealing of all, the ability to retain 100% of their rights and royalties.

But going it alone isn’t always easy. Many authors discover that self-publishing comes with a steep learning curve—from navigating formatting software to designing a market-ready cover and planning distribution. That’s where publishing service providers come in—and not all are created equal.

At Gatekeeper Press, we believe authors deserve both independence and expert support. As a full-service publishing company, we empower writers with professional design, editing, and global distribution—while giving them complete creative control and 100% of their royalties and rights. Our mission is simple: make publishing accessible, transparent, and author-focused.

We’re proud to celebrate 10 years of serving the independent author community, with over 3,000 satisfied authors and rave reviews to back it up. Our motto, Where Authors Are Family™, isn’t just a tagline—it’s how we operate, every day, with every book.

“After years of working with traditional publishers, I turned to Gatekeeper Press for my latest novel—and the experience exceeded all expectations. Their professionalism, responsiveness, and attention to detail are unmatched.”
Jeffrey Konvitz, bestselling author of The Sentinel, The Guardian, and Monster

(Watch the full testimonial here.)

Unlike traditional publishers who take a cut of your earnings, Gatekeeper Press allows you to keep what you earn. Want to see the difference? Try our free Royalty Calculator to compare your potential earnings—it’s eye-opening.

But numbers aside, what truly sets us apart is our white-glove customer service. From your first consultation to the final launch, our team walks alongside you—solving problems, answering questions, and ensuring your book is something you're proud to share with the world.

Independent publishing doesn’t mean doing it all alone. With the right partner, it means publishing on your terms—with professional polish, global reach, and the confidence of knowing you're supported every step of the way.

Writer’s Digest Authors: Get 10% off any Gatekeeper Press publishing package!
Use code WDAuthor at checkout and start your journey today at GatekeeperPress.com.

Sponsored Posts
Gatekeeper PressAuthor
Gatekeeper Press is a full-service, independent publishing company empowering authors with expert support, complete creative control, and 100% royalties. Discover why more writers—from first-time authors to bestselling legends—are choosing Gatekeeper Press. Use code WDAuthor for 10% off. Where Authors Are Family™.
