Why More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing—And How to Do It Right

For decades, traditional publishing stood as the golden gate of literary success—guarded by agents, editors, and months (if not years) of waiting. But the publishing landscape has changed. A quiet revolution is underway, and independent authors are leading the charge.

Today, more writers than ever are choosing to self-publish—not out of necessity, but out of empowerment. The reasons are clear: full creative control, faster turnaround, and, perhaps most appealing of all, the ability to retain 100% of their rights and royalties.

But going it alone isn’t always easy. Many authors discover that self-publishing comes with a steep learning curve—from navigating formatting software to designing a market-ready cover and planning distribution. That’s where publishing service providers come in—and not all are created equal.

At Gatekeeper Press, we believe authors deserve both independence and expert support. As a full-service publishing company, we empower writers with professional design, editing, and global distribution—while giving them complete creative control and 100% of their royalties and rights. Our mission is simple: make publishing accessible, transparent, and author-focused.

We’re proud to celebrate 10 years of serving the independent author community, with over 3,000 satisfied authors and rave reviews to back it up. Our motto, Where Authors Are Family™, isn’t just a tagline—it’s how we operate, every day, with every book.

“After years of working with traditional publishers, I turned to Gatekeeper Press for my latest novel—and the experience exceeded all expectations. Their professionalism, responsiveness, and attention to detail are unmatched.”

— Jeffrey Konvitz, bestselling author of The Sentinel, The Guardian, and Monster

Unlike traditional publishers who take a cut of your earnings, Gatekeeper Press allows you to keep what you earn. Want to see the difference? Try our free Royalty Calculator to compare your potential earnings—it’s eye-opening.

But numbers aside, what truly sets us apart is our white-glove customer service. From your first consultation to the final launch, our team walks alongside you—solving problems, answering questions, and ensuring your book is something you're proud to share with the world.

Independent publishing doesn’t mean doing it all alone. With the right partner, it means publishing on your terms—with professional polish, global reach, and the confidence of knowing you're supported every step of the way.