ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Why I’ve Returned to YA Fiction Nearly 40 Years After Publishing My Second Young Adult Novel

Author Elizabeth Harlan discusses writing two young adult novels in the 1980s and then taking nearly 40 years off until publishing her third.

Elizabeth Harlan
Elizabeth Harlan

I didn’t set out to write Young Adult novels, but because they feature teen protagonists, my first books, Footfalls (Atheneum 1982) and Watershed (Viking 1986), got picked up and published as YA fiction. When I was growing up, novels weren’t separated into categories defined by age-targeted readership. Despite their teen protagonists, Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye (1951) and Golding’s Lord of the Flies (1954) were just novels, not YA novels, a relatively new genre established by the American Library Association in 1957, when it formed its Young Adult Services Division targeting teen readers.

(How I Stopped Sabotaging My Writing Goals.)

So at first I was surprised and somewhat uneasy about being categorized as a writer of Young Adult fiction. Did this mean my books would only be read by teenagers? Did this mean what I was writing was somehow less literary? Did this mean I would never be published as an author of another genre? These misgivings festered, and for some years I was stalled.

In the late 1980s, hoping to jumpstart a new direction, I enrolled in the Columbia writing program and earned an MFA in fiction. My thesis consisted of a set of autobiographically linked short stories about growing up. I showed them to my agent, who had sold my YA novels. She advised that this new project was too gentle, not edgy enough to compete with similar but more cutting edge work that overshadowed what I’d written. It felt as though she was telling me that these other, successful works were more grown up, that my work was immature. Deeply disappointed, I put my thesis in a drawer and lost my way for several years.

This explains why my next book, an adult biography of French, 19th century George Sand (Yale University Press 2004), marks a departure from writing YA. I dug deep into the life of this famous and iconic feminist author and hitched my literary wagon to her star. But curiously, as I look back, George Sand is very much on a continuum with my novels that feature teen protagonists. It’s George Sand’s complicated development as a young girl growing up and her subsequently troubled relationship with her own daughter, Solange, that captured my imagination and became the fulcrum of my focus. Quite clearly, the thematic thread of girls coming of age, facing adversity, struggling for identity, and prevailing had woven itself into the warp and weft of my writing.

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!

Click to continue.

Fast forward to 2020 and the Covid pandemic. Sequestering by myself at home on a little barrier island off Florida’s Gulf coast, I woke up one bright, sunny morning and took my Columbia MFA thesis out of the drawer, sat down with a cup of coffee, and read it again for the first time in 40 years. There it is, I told myself, the story I need to tell, or re-tell, as it were, in a form that captures the singular experience of the character who became 15-year-old Carly Klein. Like Stevie Farr in Footfalls, Carly fuses elements from my own life growing up with her own individual and unique story of coming of age.

For me, as for many girls and boys, adolescence was an exquisitely emotional and intense time of life. The impressions of people, places, events, and relationships that I developed in those years have remained present and vivid in my imagination. Maybe it’s simply that what stirred me then stirs me again as I give “voice” to my young characters, but whatever the reason, they speak to me with all their heart and I hear them loud and clear.

Becoming Carly Klein, my third YA novel (SparkPress 2024), tells the story of a high school student who invents an identity as a Barnard College sophomore to attract the attention of her psychiatrist mother’s patient, Daniel, a blind senior at Columbia College. Much as with the teen protagonists’ respective journeys in Footfalls, Watershed, and George Sand, Carly confronts conflict, brings crises upon herself, and gains self-awareness as she comes of age.

In a very real way, this traces a similar trajectory to what I’ve undergone as I’ve faced and overcome my own doubts and insecurities as a writer. I could wax eloquent about the literary, stylistic, technical challenges of writing, but that’s not actually the hurdle I’ve had most difficulty scaling. For me, my greatest challenge has been emotional and psychological. Like my teen protagonists, I’ve had to discover who I am in order to embrace who I’ve become. There’s something about writing from the point of view of an adolescent that frees me up to describe experiences and to express feelings that connect me still and always with my impressionable and formative teenage years, which are key to who I’ve become and to the work I’ve been doing.

The most magical part of my Becoming Carly Klein journey has actually been the healing I’ve experienced in bringing this novel to fruition. Something about Carly’s own lack of self-confidence and the ways in which she overcomes immense hurdles on the way to discovering the joy of being herself has inspired me to take a lead from my own leading character, who at novel’s end, “Suddenly feels glad for something she used to resent but which has come to feel much better. Now she’s glad to be Carly Klein.”

Check out Elizabeth Harlan's Becoming Carly Klein here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

Writing For Young AdultsWriting Young Adultyoung adult
Elizabeth Harlan
Elizabeth HarlanAuthor
Elizabeth Harlan's journey as an author is deeply rooted in the vibrant tapestry of New York City, where she spent her formative years and where Carly’s captivating story unfolds. A versatile writer, Harlan has crafted compelling narratives spanning young adult novels to probing literary biography tailored for adult readers. Her writing openly addresses themes that she has not only defended but celebrated as an integral and beautiful part of life. At the heart of her work lies the poignant exploration of mother-daughter dynamics. Having mothered two children and grandmothered four grandchildren, despite the passage of time and the roles she has embraced, Harlan’s soul remains intertwined with young girls navigating the labyrinth of adolescence and struggling to grow out from under the oppressive yolk of mismothering. Residing on the picturesque East End of Long Island and a bridgeless barrier island off Florida’s Gulf coast, Harlan draws inspiration from the diverse landscapes that surround her, infusing her prose with an evocative sense of place and emotion. Her stories resonate not only with authenticity but also with a profound understanding of the human experience, inviting readers to embark on transformative journeys of self-discovery and connection. For more information, visit her website: elizabethharlan.com.
Related Stories
E.M. Anderson: It’s OK if Your Grief Is Complicated
Science Fiction/FantasyE.M. Anderson: It’s OK if Your Grief Is ComplicatedRobert Lee Brewer
4 Tips for Writing Adventure Romance, by Carlie Walker (author photo with quote)
Romance4 Tips for Writing Adventure RomanceCarlie Walker
Author photo of M. K. Lobb with a quote
HistoricalHeists and Historical Context: Why I Set My Novel During the Great Exhibition of 1851M. K. Lobb
From Paranormal Romance to Romantasy: Subgenre Differences and Transition Tips
RomanceFrom Paranormal Romance to Romantasy: Subgenre Differences and Transition TipsKait Ballenger
Lee Martin: On Writing a Fast-Paced Literary Suspense Novel
Write Better FictionLee Martin: On Writing a Fast-Paced Literary Suspense NovelRobert Lee Brewer
Author photo of Saskia Nislow with quote
HorrorPlaying With Perception in Horror FictionSaskia Nislow

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Home GroupAntique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWorld Coin NewsWriter's DigestMarine GroupAngler's JournalPassageMakerPower & MotoryachtSAILSoundingsSoundings Trade OnlyWoodshop NewsYachts International