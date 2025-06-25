ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 744

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an intelligence poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Sometimes I feel like I have to mention that I create these prompts ahead of time. That is, I didn't create this prompt in relation to anything that's currently in the news. Any similarities or deeper interpretations are just coincidence. Do with that what you will.

For this week's prompt, write an intelligence poem. You could write a persona poem from the perspective of an intelligent person, or perhaps you yourself are very intelligent. Many governments have intelligence services, and many writers (and other human beings) are (rightfully) concerned with artificial intelligence. So write an intelligence poem this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem:

“AI Did Not Write This Poem,” by Robert Lee Brewer

I'd like to believe it is true
that my brain is not a machine
reacting to the reactions
of others, that I have free will
and original thoughts, but who
decides what is real or a dream
when tabulating our actions
until we all find our thoughts stilled
by chemical combinations
and varied interpretations
as if a program moves us all
along an invisible wall
against which everyone must fight
by writing deep into the night.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
