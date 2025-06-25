Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 744
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an intelligence poem.
Sometimes I feel like I have to mention that I create these prompts ahead of time. That is, I didn't create this prompt in relation to anything that's currently in the news. Any similarities or deeper interpretations are just coincidence. Do with that what you will.
For this week's prompt, write an intelligence poem. You could write a persona poem from the perspective of an intelligent person, or perhaps you yourself are very intelligent. Many governments have intelligence services, and many writers (and other human beings) are (rightfully) concerned with artificial intelligence. So write an intelligence poem this week.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem:
“AI Did Not Write This Poem,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I'd like to believe it is true
that my brain is not a machine
reacting to the reactions
of others, that I have free will
and original thoughts, but who
decides what is real or a dream
when tabulating our actions
until we all find our thoughts stilled
by chemical combinations
and varied interpretations
as if a program moves us all
along an invisible wall
against which everyone must fight
by writing deep into the night.