Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 744

Sometimes I feel like I have to mention that I create these prompts ahead of time. That is, I didn't create this prompt in relation to anything that's currently in the news. Any similarities or deeper interpretations are just coincidence. Do with that what you will.

For this week's prompt, write an intelligence poem. You could write a persona poem from the perspective of an intelligent person, or perhaps you yourself are very intelligent. Many governments have intelligence services, and many writers (and other human beings) are (rightfully) concerned with artificial intelligence. So write an intelligence poem this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem: