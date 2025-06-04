Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 741
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an ecstatic poem.
For this week's prompt, write an ecstatic poem. For those who aren't familiar, the term defines an overwhelming sense of happiness or joy. It's a feeling I've been fortunate enough to feel from time to time, and I hope everyone else has had a moment or two (or many, many more) to pull from to write an ecstatic poem (even if it's the lack of this feeling).
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at an Ecstatic Poem:
“summer song,” by Robert Lee Brewer
& as i pull another weed
& as i clip another branch
& as i bag each piece of lawn waste
& as i hear the birds sing & fight
& as i feel the sun against my skin
& as i think only of the next small task
& as i hum i know i'm in love with the world
& everything swirling in & around it
& then i pull another weed