Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 741

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an ecstatic poem.

For this week's prompt, write an ecstatic poem. For those who aren't familiar, the term defines an overwhelming sense of happiness or joy. It's a feeling I've been fortunate enough to feel from time to time, and I hope everyone else has had a moment or two (or many, many more) to pull from to write an ecstatic poem (even if it's the lack of this feeling).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Ecstatic Poem:

“summer song,” by Robert Lee Brewer

& as i pull another weed
& as i clip another branch
& as i bag each piece of lawn waste
& as i hear the birds sing & fight
& as i feel the sun against my skin
& as i think only of the next small task
& as i hum i know i'm in love with the world
& everything swirling in & around it
& then i pull another weed

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
