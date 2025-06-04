Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 741

For this week's prompt, write an ecstatic poem. For those who aren't familiar, the term defines an overwhelming sense of happiness or joy. It's a feeling I've been fortunate enough to feel from time to time, and I hope everyone else has had a moment or two (or many, many more) to pull from to write an ecstatic poem (even if it's the lack of this feeling).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Ecstatic Poem: