Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 739

For this week's prompt, write a machine poem. There are a variety of machines available that poets can write about or namedrop, including planes, trains, and automobiles, but also things like computers, smartphones, pencil sharpeners, drill presses, and more. We live in a world filled with machines. In fact, some people prefer to rage against them, even as they rely on them.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Machine Poem: