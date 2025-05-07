Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 737

After a month of daily poeming for the 2025 April PAD Challenge, it's a little weird to have gone an entire week between poetry prompts, but here we are: the next Wednesday Poetry Prompt. Every Wednesday between now and November, we'll poem away. And in November? We'll get back to the daily poeming schedule.

For this week's prompt, write a blame poem. There are some people who take the blame for everything, even when it's not their fault. Then, there are others who like to blame everyone else for everything, even when it is their fault. Then again, sometimes there's nobody and nothing to blame. This week, consider blame as you write your poem(s).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blame Poem: