Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 737

Find your weekly Wednesday Poetry Prompt, the first one since the 2025 April PAD Challenge. This week, write a blame poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
After a month of daily poeming for the 2025 April PAD Challenge, it's a little weird to have gone an entire week between poetry prompts, but here we are: the next Wednesday Poetry Prompt. Every Wednesday between now and November, we'll poem away. And in November? We'll get back to the daily poeming schedule.

For this week's prompt, write a blame poem. There are some people who take the blame for everything, even when it's not their fault. Then, there are others who like to blame everyone else for everything, even when it is their fault. Then again, sometimes there's nobody and nothing to blame. This week, consider blame as you write your poem(s).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Blame Poem:

“fault lines,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Before we blame the other side's
lies for our own grievances, which
act as a phantom alibi,
masking our own malignant grief,
extend grace to move passed the past.

Let us not blame shift or shift blame
when the pain felt is felt the same.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

