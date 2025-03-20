ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 735

Even though we’re a day behind, I’m going to try and post this week’s poetry prompt. We’ve been changing web platforms this week, so it’s been a bit chaotic behind…

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Even though we're a day behind, I'm going to try and post this week's poetry prompt. We've been changing web platforms this week, so it's been a bit chaotic behind the scenes this week.

For this week's prompt, write a spring poem. Can be based on the season of spring, but also springs in watches, spring in your step, springing a surprise, and so on.

I've had some trouble getting this post to go live on the site, so I'm going to go super spare this time around to see if I can at least get a post up before doing things like adding images, example poem, etc. (Fingers crossed.)

*****

Here's my attempt at a Spring Poem:

"an observation," by Robert Lee Brewer

this morning i saw
the first bumblebees
of spring buzz the air
like new messengers
preparing the way
for the blossoming
season sprouting forth
inevitable.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
How (and Why) to Put Hope in Writing
Writing Habits and PracticesHow (and Why) to Put Hope in WritingVictoria Hutchins
Combining Poems and Emotion
Write Better PoetryCombining Poems and EmotionRobert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 734
Write Better PoetryWednesday Poetry Prompts: 734Robert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Guidelines
Write Better Poetry2025 April PAD Challenge: GuidelinesRobert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 733
Write Better PoetryWednesday Poetry Prompts: 733Robert Lee Brewer
Capturing Characters in Poetry
Write Better PoetryCapturing Characters in PoetryRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Home GroupAntique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWorld Coin NewsWriter's DigestMarine GroupAngler's JournalPassageMakerPower & MotoryachtSAILSoundingsSoundings Trade OnlyWoodshop NewsYachts International