Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 735

Even though we're a day behind, I'm going to try and post this week's poetry prompt. We've been changing web platforms this week, so it's been a bit chaotic behind the scenes this week.

For this week's prompt, write a spring poem. Can be based on the season of spring, but also springs in watches, spring in your step, springing a surprise, and so on.

I've had some trouble getting this post to go live on the site, so I'm going to go super spare this time around to see if I can at least get a post up before doing things like adding images, example poem, etc. (Fingers crossed.)

Here's my attempt at a Spring Poem:

"an observation," by Robert Lee Brewer