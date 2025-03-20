Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 735
Even though we're a day behind, I'm going to try and post this week's poetry prompt. We've been changing web platforms this week, so it's been a bit chaotic behind the scenes this week.
For this week's prompt, write a spring poem. Can be based on the season of spring, but also springs in watches, spring in your step, springing a surprise, and so on.
I've had some trouble getting this post to go live on the site, so I'm going to go super spare this time around to see if I can at least get a post up before doing things like adding images, example poem, etc. (Fingers crossed.)
Here's my attempt at a Spring Poem:
"an observation," by Robert Lee Brewer
this morning i saw
the first bumblebees
of spring buzz the air
like new messengers
preparing the way
for the blossoming
season sprouting forth
inevitable.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.