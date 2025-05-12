ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Using the “Loving Yourself Checklist” for Writers

Author Giovanna Silvestre adapts the “Loving Yourself Checklist” from her book Confused Girl specifically for writers.

Giovanna Silvestre

In the dynamic world of writing, self-doubt is a persistent companion. As writers, we frequently grapple with feelings of inadequacy, fear of criticism, and the relentless pursuit of acceptance. This struggle can stifle creativity and hinder our ability to produce our best work.

(Self-Care for Writers: Balancing Productivity With Mental Well-Being.)

To counteract these challenges, I propose adapting the "Loving Yourself Checklist," originally outlined in my book, Confused Girl: Find Your Peace in the Chaos. This checklist serves as a guide to nurturing self-love, fostering creativity, and acknowledging our unique voices in the literary landscape.

1. Hyperapologizing: Finding Your Voice

Many writers find themselves falling into the trap of hyperapologizing. We often apologize for our opinions, our choices, or even the time we take to create. This behavior stems from a lack of self-worth, a fear of being unliked, or an overwhelming desire to please others. For writers, this can manifest as an inability to defend our work or our creative choices.

Try This: Instead of defaulting to apologies, practice asserting your voice. When receiving feedback, rather than saying, “I’m sorry if my writing isn’t clear,” try, “Thank you for your feedback; I’ll consider it.” This shifts the focus from self-deprecation to a constructive dialogue, empowering you to engage with your audience and peers authentically.

2. Difficulty Accepting Compliments: Celebrating Your Talents

Writers often struggle to accept praise. The voice in our heads may whisper that we don’t deserve accolades, leading to a cycle of self-doubt. This can stifle creativity and make it challenging to accept our achievements, no matter how small.

Try This: When someone compliments your writing, respond with grace. Instead of dismissing the praise, practice saying, “Thank you. I appreciate your kind words.” Acknowledging your talent is vital to developing confidence in your work. Remember, every compliment is a recognition of your craft, a testament to your unique voice.

3. People-Pleasing: Setting Boundaries

Writers often feel the pressure to conform to others’ expectations, fearing that if we don’t please our audience or peers, we won’t succeed. This people-pleasing behavior can lead to burnout and creativity blocks, as we lose touch with our authentic selves in the pursuit of approval.

Try This: Set clear boundaries regarding your writing projects and collaborations. It’s essential to understand that not every opportunity aligns with your vision. When asked to modify your work to fit someone else’s preferences, take a moment to evaluate whether it resonates with you. It’s okay to say no or to request adjustments that honor your creative integrity.

4. Taking Criticism Too Seriously: Cultivating Resilience

Criticism is an unavoidable aspect of being a writer. However, it can be challenging not to internalize negative feedback, often leading to a diminished sense of self-worth. Writers frequently take critiques personally, viewing them as reflections of their abilities rather than constructive feedback.

Try This: When faced with criticism, practice self-compassion. Remind yourself that every writer, regardless of their success, has faced criticism. Instead of spiraling into self-doubt, reflect on the feedback objectively. Ask yourself if there are actionable insights you can glean from the critique, and allow it to guide your growth without diminishing your self-worth.

5. Impostor Syndrome: Acknowledging Your Achievements

Impostor syndrome is prevalent among writers, often leading us to feel undeserving of our successes. We may attribute our achievements to luck rather than skill, fearing exposure as a "fraud." This mindset can stifle creativity and prevent us from pursuing opportunities.

Try This: Combat impostor syndrome by documenting your achievements. Keep a journal of your successes, whether publishing a piece, receiving positive feedback, or completing a challenging project. Regularly revisiting this list can help reinforce your worth as a writer and remind you of the journey you’ve undertaken. Sharing your feelings with fellow writers or a mentor can also provide reassurance, affirming that you are not alone in these struggles.

Conclusion: A Journey of Self-Love

Adapting the "Loving Yourself Checklist" for writers is a powerful tool to foster self-compassion, resilience, and confidence. By recognizing and addressing common challenges like hyperapologizing, difficulty accepting compliments, people-pleasing tendencies, serious criticism absorption, and impostor syndrome, we can create a healthier relationship with our craft.

As writers, our voices matter, and embracing self-love is crucial to unlocking our full potential. The process of self-acceptance is ongoing, but with each step we take, we empower ourselves to create authentically, share our stories boldly, and thrive in the literary world. Honor your unique voice, celebrate your achievements, and remember: You are worthy of love—both from yourself and others.

Giovanna Silvestre
Giovanna SilvestreAuthor
Giovanna Silvestre is the creator of Confused Girl in the City, an international activewear brand inspired by unique healing crystals, blending beauty and spirituality. Featured on NBC and in Forbes and LA Yoga, she’s a graduate of the University of Southern California. Transitioning from the entertainment industry, Giovanna embarked on a journey of self-discovery, emerging as a leading lifestyle and wellness influencer, entrepreneur, and writer. Follow her on Instagram @ConfusedGirlLA and subscribe at www.confusedgirlinthecity.com.
