ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Turning Concepts into Gold

Break down what “high-concept” actually means, explore how to elevate your existing premise, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Ever pitched your novel and heard a polite “…interesting” instead of an enthusiastic “Send it now”? That’s the difference between a solid premise and a high-concept one—and in today’s market, high-concept is currency.

This live webinar is for writers who suspect their idea might be good… but also might be missing the sharp, irresistible edge that gets agents and editors to stop scrolling. Together, we’ll break down what “high-concept” actually means (hint: it’s not just hype), explore how to elevate your existing premise, and pressure-test your logline until it can hold up in any pitch room.

You’ll leave with a toolkit of concept-elevating strategies, fresh examples from across genres, and a punchy, polished logline that does more than summarize your book—it sells it.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up on "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

The next episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" streams this Tuesday. Catch up on episodes now before it's too late. Listen wherever you stream podcasts, or see below!

Join Us In England!

Writer's Digest is heading across the pond to England with literary agent, Amy Collins this September! This unique trip is part literary tour and part retreat with an experienced literary agent and Writer's Digest editor. Get inspired in the land of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro. Pack your bags and favorite writing notebook for a trip of a lifetime. Space is limited.

Click to continue.

Register For the 2025 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click to continue.

high conceptWriting ConferenceWriting Courseswriting podcastwriting retreats
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Why More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing and How to Do It Right, by Gatekeeper Press: Where Authors Are Family
ResourcesWhy More Authors Are Choosing Independent Publishing—And How to Do It RightGatekeeper Press
From Script
ResourcesHonoring the Language of “Poker Face” with Showrunner Tony Tost (From Script)Script Magazine
Write To Sell
ResourcesWrite To SellThe Editors of Writer's Digest
How Criminal Sketch Artistry Works (FightWrite™)
ResourcesHow Criminal Sketch Artistry Works (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
From Script
ResourcesWeaving “The Handmaid’s Tale” (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice on Writing Romantasy
ResourcesExpert Advice on Writing RomantasyThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;