The Isolation of a Writer’s Life: How to Combat Loneliness While Working Solo

Author Deanna Martinez-Bey shares strategies for combating loneliness while working on the often solitary craft of writing.

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-Bey

The writing life is often romanticized—cozy coffee shops, endless creativity, and the thrill of storytelling. But what many don’t see is the solitude that comes with it. Writers spend long hours alone, lost in their thoughts, battling deadlines, and staring at blinking cursors.

(Using Creativity to Heal and Grow.)

While isolation can be great for productivity, it can also lead to loneliness. So, how can writers stay socially connected while still getting words on the page? Here’s how to beat the loneliness and find balance in the solo life.

Join a Writing Group or Community

Writing doesn’t have to be a solitary endeavor. Finding a group of like-minded individuals can make all the difference. Whether online or in-person, a writing community provides support, feedback, and motivation.

  • Join local or virtual writing groups
  • Participate in book clubs
  • Attend writing workshops and conferences

Schedule Social Time Like a Deadline

Just like writing deadlines, social interactions should be scheduled into the day. Setting aside time for friends, family, or even casual conversations can help combat feelings of isolation.

  • Set coffee or lunch dates with friends
  • Join a non-writing hobby group to meet new people
  • Take short social media breaks to interact (but avoid the doom scroll!)

Change the Scenery

A change of environment can be beneficial for productivity and mental health. Working in a new space can break the monotony of solitude.

  • Try writing in a café, library, or co-working space
  • Take a notebook (laptop or tablet) to the park for fresh air and inspiration
  • Work at a bookstore—surrounded by books and fellow book lovers

Use Technology for Connection

Technology has made it easier than ever to connect with others, even while working alone. Writers can stay in touch, collaborate, or chat with fellow creatives.

  • Join writer-focused forums or Discord groups
  • Hop on Zoom or FaceTime calls with fellow writers
  • Engage on X or Instagram writing communities using hashtags like #WritingCommunity
Adopt a Writing Buddy

Having a writing buddy can make the process less isolating. Whether it’s another writer, a friend, or even a pet, having company—even virtual—can help boost morale.

  • Set up weekly check-ins with another writer
  • Try virtual co-writing sessions via video call
  • Let a furry friend keep you company while you write

Get Moving

Sitting alone for long hours isn’t just lonely—it’s also not great for health. A little movement can clear the mind, reduce stress, improve health, and create opportunities for social interaction.

  • Take a walk outside or go for a quick jog/run
  • Join a gym, yoga class, or walking/running group
  • Stretch or do desk exercises between writing sprints

Embrace the Solitude (But Not Too Much!)

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying solitude—many writers thrive on it. The key is to find a balance between alone time and social connection.

  • Use quiet time for deep creative work
  • Don’t allow solitude to turn into complete isolation
  • Check-in with loved ones regularly

Writing is a solitary craft, but it doesn’t have to be lonely. After all, great stories come from experiencing life, not just writing about it!

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-BeyAuthor

Deanna Martinez-Bey is an author, social media manager, copy editor, and freelance writer. With 18 published books under her belt and articles published in multiple magazines and online, Deanna surrounds herself with books and writing on many levels. She believes that people bond over good food and books! Follow her on Amazon: Amazon Author Page

