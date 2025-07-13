Stewart “Brittlestar” Reynolds: Let Your Mind Wonder

Brittlestar, also known as Stewart Reynolds, is a social media personality and self-proclaimed expert in making people laugh at life's absurdities. He is categorically opposed to fascism (a bold stance, he knows) and has seen Raiders of the Lost Ark all the way to the end more times than is socially acceptable to mention. When not creating content, he's likely pondering why people think sarcasm is a personality flaw. Follow for humor, wisdom, and the occasional reminder to watch out for rolling boulders—both literal and metaphorical. Follow him on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

In this interview, Stewart discusses how a silly joke turned into his new humor book, Lessons From Cats For Surviving Fascism, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Stewart “Brittlestar” Reynolds

Book title: Lessons From Cats For Surviving Fascism

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing / Hachette

Release date: June 24, 2025

Genre/category: Cats and Fascism

Previous titles: Welcome To The Stupidocalypse: Survival Tips For The Dumbageddon

Elevator pitch: Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism is a darkly funny guide to resisting authoritarianism taught by nature’s fuzzy little resistance machines who invented passive resistance, boundary-setting, and staring unblinkingly at danger. With feline wisdom and dry wit, it offers survival strategies for the Stupid Age, one hiss and hairball at a time.

What prompted you to write this book?

A writing exercise at first. I thought about how cats were jerks and how certain aspects of being a jerk are just the sort of thing we need to combat creeping authoritarianism.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The whole process was a matter of weeks. It started as a silly joke but then evolved into a more serious discussion on what is happening globally (read: mainly the U.S.).

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Cats are selfish dicks but sometimes it’s useful to be a selfish dick.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I refer to this book as a silly book for smart people and a smart book for silly people. Cat books are generally not that serious but this book, with only slight hyperbole, may help save democracy.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers get form the book that it’s best to think before deciding to comply … and that naps are resistance.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Just write! Let your mind wonder. Get what bring you joy in your head to leak out on to the page.