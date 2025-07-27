ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Social Video Secrets

Take your books to TikTok, Instagram, and beyond, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Within a few years of TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity and adoption, vertical video became core content across every social media platform, with algorithms reworking to prioritize creators and personalities who make video part of their mix.

Video-forward platforms including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube shorts—but also Facebook, X, Threads and even LinkedIn—reward users for bravely showing up on camera to share their thoughts and passions, and they all host rich, engaged and voracious communities of readers ready to discover you and your writing. In this live webinar, discover what it takes to get started with (or improve!) your social video game, including what to post and where to reach new fans, build your platform and become an influential author.

This live webinar will be interactive, with time for questions and answers.

Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents"

New episodes of the "Writer's Digest Presents" podcast stream every third Tuesday of the month. In the newest episode, editor Michael Woodson and editor-in-chief Amy Jones chat with author Chip Pons about meet cutes, miscommunication, and writing queer romance.

There's Still Time to Join Us in London!

REDUCED by $500! Writer's Digest is heading across the pond to England with literary agent, Amy Collins this September! This unique trip is part literary tour and part retreat with an experienced literary agent and Writer's Digest editor. Get inspired in the land of literary giants like Shakespeare and Dickens, Austen and the Brontës, Smith and Ishiguro. Pack your bags and favorite writing notebook for a trip of a lifetime. Space is limited!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

