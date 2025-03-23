Show Don’t Tell: A Visual Guide to Cinematic Storytelling
Every successful screenwriter knows that writing for a visual medium can be much harder than it sounds. By using numerous examples, this live webinar illustrates the tried and true cinematic strategies professional scribes use to create compelling images in the mind’s eye of the reader and get their projects sold.
Today’s film audiences are more sophisticated than ever before. That’s why a screenwriter’s visual language needs to raise the bar even higher by elevating the stunning imagery that showcases their script’s narrative storyline. This webinar will enlighten the process of creating compelling visuals utilizing the written word, making every slug line, descriptive action, and even line of dialogue as visually evocative as possible. Equally important, this webinar will share the tricks of the screen trade in how a writer can conceptualize storylines so full of energy and vitality the reader will want to keep turning the script page.
This live webinar will also cover how to visually describe not only characters, but the worlds they inhabit in exciting and engaging prose. The instructor will illustrate how to create friction and conflict to visualize a story’s dramatic stakes, including strategies on how to escalate the tension for an ultimately satisfying third-act climax. Finally, several film franchise properties will be highlighted to show how their distinct and unique cinematic universes were created.
Itinerary
At A Glance
- Friday, September 12: Arrive in London and the Hotel RIU Plaza London Victoria. Group Dinner.
- Saturday, September 13: British Library, Blue Circle walking tour in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia. Group dinner.
- Sunday, September 14: Sherlock Holmes Museum, tour of Regent’s Park plus writing time. Group dinner and evening performance at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.
- Monday, September 15: Westminster Abbey tour (including Poet’s Corner). Trafalgar Square with tour of the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery. Time to explore Cecil Court (aka Bookseller’s Lane). Group dinner.
- Tuesday, September 16: Travel to Chawton for a tour of the Jane Austen House Museum and Chawton House Library. Picnic lunch in Chawton House Garden. Continue to town of Bath and Bailbrook House Hotel. Group dinner.
- Wednesday, September 17: Tour of Jane Austen Centre. Dedicated writing time at Bailbrook House. Group dinner.
- Thursday, September 18: Dedicated writing time at Bailbrook House. Group dinner.
- Friday, September 19: Free time to explore and/or write in Bath. Travel to London and Hotel RIU Plaza London. Group dinner.
- Saturday, September 20: Travel to airport on your own and departure, or continue your travels on your own.