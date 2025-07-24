Seth Haddon: Nurture Patience and Determination As Early as Possible

Seth Haddon is the queer Australian writer of Volatile Memory, Reforged, Reborn, and Reclaimed. He is a video game designer and producer, has a degree in Ancient History, and previously worked with cats. Some of his adventures include exploring Pompeii with a famous archaeologist and being chased through a train station by a nun. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Seth Haddon | Photo by Minna Sophia Manu of MINZOET Studio

In this interview, Seth discusses the learning curve that came with working in a different genre for his new science fiction novel, Volatile Memory, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: Seth Haddon

Literary agent: Maeve Lysaght

Book title: Volatile Memory

Publisher: Tordotcom

Release date: July 22, 2025

Genre/category: Science fiction

Previous titles: Reforged, Reborn, Reclaimed

Elevator pitch: This is How You Lose the Time War meets Ex Machina: Seth Haddon's science fiction debut, Volatile Memory, is a sapphic sci-fi action adventure novella.

What prompted you to write this book?

I wrote Volatile Memory as a much-needed break from the elaborate and often convoluted fantasy novel I had been working on since I was 18. The first chapter came together when I was around 22, but after that, I set it aside for several years. In the meantime, I focused on completing my World of Reforged series and eventually finished Reclaimed, the third book in that world. After spending so much time in fantasy, I wanted to try something entirely different, both creatively and thematically.

When I returned to Volatile Memory, I saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself. I was drawn to questions of gender, identity, and the ways humanity is treated as an asset under capitalism. These ideas felt timely and important to explore. The project became both a personal exploration and a chance to expand my writing in new directions, outside the comfort of my usual genre.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I first wrote the opening chapter when I was 22, and now I’m 28, so technically it’s been about six years from initial idea to publication. But in reality, most of that time was spent not actively working on the project. I picked it up again in early 2023, feeling ready to finally explore the full story. Once I committed to it, the first draft came together in about a month. After that, I worked through a few rounds of edits, mostly based on feedback from my agent, before we went out on submission. By August, we were already in talks with Tordotcom, and the deal was officially offered around October. Contracts were finalized by January 2024, and then it was full steam ahead. Now we’re just about a month away from release.

As for the idea itself, it stayed remarkably consistent throughout the process. Of course, there were rewrites, scene adjustments, and polishing along the way, but the core story, characters, and themes remained much the same as I originally envisioned. Even the structural changes were fairly minor, which made the whole process feel very clear and focused once I finally sat down to finish it.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Since I had worked with a small press before, I was familiar with parts of the process like working with an editor or a cover designer. But with this title, the scale was completely different. There was a full team dedicated to every aspect of the book, from editorial to marketing, publicity, design, sales, and audio. So many more people were involved, each bringing their expertise to help support the book through every stage. I was also more involved in certain areas this time, like collaborating on the cover design and giving input on the selection of audiobook narrators, which was really exciting. It was eye-opening to see how many steps go into shaping not just the book itself but also its launch and life in the world. The coordination and attention at every level taught me a lot about how traditional publishing works on a much larger scale.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I think the biggest surprise was realizing I could actually write something like this. The first draft came together much faster than I expected, and I was surprised at how naturally the narrative voice and perspective linked with the story itself. It felt very connected to the character, and finding that balance happened more organically than I anticipated. That being said, even though it is a shorter book, it was still one of the more challenging projects I’ve worked on. I was doing a lot of research throughout the process, and since this was my first science fiction novel after previously publishing only fantasy, there was definitely a learning curve. I had to think differently about world-building, pacing, and the kind of speculative elements I was working with. Making sure the science fiction aspects felt grounded while keeping the emotional core intact really pushed me as a writer. It was a new kind of challenge, but a rewarding one.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I think it’s a book that can appeal to a variety of audiences, and so I don’t want people who aren’t familiar with science fiction to feel put off. At its core, it’s an introspective story about two women who are learning to understand each other, themselves, and the anger they feel toward a system built to suppress and control them. While the sci-fi elements frame the world, the emotional and political threads are very grounded and, I think, very relevant to the moment we’re living in. Especially in the current political climate, I hope readers will connect with both the message and the exploration of rage. There are a lot of stories out there that focus on hope and optimism, which are important, but this book is ultimately about taking control of your own circumstances, reclaiming power from oppressive systems, and fighting for justice when no one else will. It’s about refusing to accept what you’re told you have to endure.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

If I could give one piece of advice to other writers, it would be to nurture patience and determination as early as possible. Writing is a skill, and like any skill, you can and should keep improving it throughout your career. But technical skill alone isn’t enough to succeed in this industry. The reality is that creative work involves a lot of rejection, critique, and waiting. Even after you’ve cleared the initial hurdles and sold a book, there are still long periods where you’re waiting for feedback, for approvals, for edits to cycle through, and for different teams to finish their parts of the process. It can be frustrating at times, but learning how to stay focused and keep moving forward during those stretches is essential. If you can build up the resilience to handle both the creative challenges and the business side’s unpredictable pacing, you’ll set yourself up for a much more sustainable and rewarding writing career.