Register For the 2025 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in Baltimore!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Listen to the WD Editors Explain Why You Should Attend the Writing Retreat in England!

Listen as Moriah and Amy C. are joined by WD editor-in-chief Amy Jones to discuss the itinerary, what to expect, what to look forward to, and more!



Watch More Than 400 Expert Writing Tutorials!