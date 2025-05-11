ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Register For the 2025 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference!

Join Writer’s Digest his July in Baltimore for the 2025 Annual Conference with special keynote speaker Jean Kwok, and more!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in Baltimore!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Listen to the WD Editors Explain Why You Should Attend the Writing Retreat in England!

Writer's Digest is headed to London and Bath for the writing retreat of a lifetime! Join WD managing editor Moriah Richard and Amy Collins of Talcott Notch Literary Agency September 12–20, 2025, for an English getaway to inspire your stories, learn from writers, and finish that manuscript!

Listen as Moriah and Amy C. are joined by WD editor-in-chief Amy Jones to discuss the itinerary, what to expect, what to look forward to, and more!

Watch More Than 400 Expert Writing Tutorials!

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!

