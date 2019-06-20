For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Zondervan (specifically the Zondervan Reflective and Zondervan Academic imprints), which is dedicated to Christian nonfiction publishing.



Zondervan: Spotlight Market

Zondervan is a Christian imprint of HarperCollins. Their Zondervan Reflective and Zondervan Academic imprints are open to unsolicited book proposals from authors. Both imprints are focused on nonfiction Christian topics.

HarperCollins’ site says, “Zondervan Reflective books dig deeper, ask fresh questions, stretch your thinking, and ultimately propel you toward informed action. What’s needed are new and better answers, books that change us, and in doing so, change the world.”

For Zondervan Academic, the site says, “As a broker of ideas, the Zondervan Academic publishing program seeks to reflect the breadth and diversity—both theological and global—within evangelical scholarship while maintaining our commitment to the heart of orthodox Christianity.”

What They’re Looking For: Zondervan Reflective is looking for titles focused on leadership, ministry, the intersection of faith and culture, and biblical and theological perspectives on contemporary issues. “The authors of such books are expected to have demonstrable expertise on the subject being addressed.”

Meanwhile, Zondervan Academic primarily publishes college and seminary textbooks, Bible commentaries, reference books, and scholarly monographs in the biblical, theological, and related disciplines.

How to Submit: Please include the appropriate imprint—Zondervan Reflective or Zondervan Academic—in the subject line when submitting your proposal to submissions@zondervan.com.

Proposals must include a brief description of the proposed book, the unique contribution of the book and why you feel it must be published, the table of contents (including 2-3 sentences describing each chapter), intended reader, and your CV, including your qualifications to write the book. Limit proposals to five pages max.

For more information, check out their submission guidelines.