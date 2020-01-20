For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Wine Enthusiast, the comprehensive source for the curious and cultured wine lover published 13 times per year.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine: Market Spotlight

Wine Enthusiast was founded in 1988 and shares information on the world of wine, including hundreds of wine reviews in every issue. Published 13 times per year, this magazine receives hundreds of pitches a year and employs contributing editors in wine regions around the world who also propose story concepts.

The editors say, “Wine Enthusiast Magazine is an indispensable guide to the latest wine trends, ratings and reviews, food and travel, award-winning commentary and much, much more.”

What They’re Looking For: The Wine Enthusiast submission guidelines offer the following categories as those that they often want:

Trends and innovations in the wine world across multiple destinations or regions and more than one business

Wine-centric city guides

The story of a grape variety’s history and adaptation around the world

A wine-drinker’s guide to some other beverage category, alcoholic or not

Stories that look at the intersection of wine and culture

Humorous or serious personal essays centered on a vinous experience

The editors say, “Proposals that don’t fall into the above categories but seem to be in line with what Wine Enthusiast has run recently are, of course, welcome, but we recommend keeping them short.”

The editors are looking for pieces that work in print and online and appreciate writers letting them know where they think their pieces fit.

How to Submit: Potential writers should submit a one-paragraph pitch with materials that demonstrate the writer’s qualifications to write the piece via email to editor@wineenthusiast.net.

Click here to learn more and submit.

