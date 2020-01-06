The New Yorker: Market Spotlight

For this week’s market spotlight, we look at The New Yorker, a weekly magazine of news, culture, and literature.

The New Yorker: Spotlight Market

The New Yorker was established in 1925 by Harold Ross “as a lighthearted, Manhattan-centric magazine.” The weekly magazine has grown into a national (and even international) touchstone of culture and literature—both in print and online.

The editors say, “Today The New Yorker is considered by many to be the most influential magazine in the world, renowned for its in-depth reporting, political and cultural commentary, fiction, poetry, and humor.”

What They’re Looking For: According to their guidelines, The New Yorker currently considers unsolicited poetry and fiction, including submissions to their Shouts & Murmurs section. The editors caution writers, “Keep in mind that Shouts & Murmurs are humorous fiction; first-person essays will not be considered.”

For fiction submissions, the editors try to respond to acceptances within 90 days and say, “If you have not heard from us within ninety days, please assume that we will not be able to publish your manuscript.”

For Shouts & Murmurs, the editors also try to respond within 90 days. Unlike other fiction submissions, they advise, “We ask that you not send us more than one submission at a time, and that you wait to hear back about each pending submission before sending another.”

For poetry, the editors try to respond within 6 months of submission and ask that poets submit only twice per year. The editors say, “We do not consider work that has appeared elsewhere (this includes all Web sites and personal blogs). We are interested in translations of poems that have never been published in English.”

How to Submit: For fiction, writers can send complete manuscripts to fiction@newyorker.com as PDF attachments. They can also submit via post to Fiction Editor, The New Yorker, 1 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.

For Shouts & Murmurs, writers can send submissions to TNY_Shouts@newyorker.com.

For Poetry, poets can send up to 6 poems in one document per submission via their Submittable page.

Click here to learn more and submit.

