Savannah Magazine: Spotlight Market

For this week's spotlight market, we look at Savannah Magazine, a regional magazine dedicated to the city of Savannah, Georgia.



Established in 1990, Savannah Magazine is a regional magazine published by Morris Communications Group. According to its website: “Our mission is to celebrate the inimitable Savannah lifestyle and serve the city as thought leaders. We discover and uplift the talented individuals of the city’s creative class. With smart, layered, inclusive content, we interpret Savannah’s unique cultural identity—and become the change we want to see in the city.”

A few recent stories on their site include “A Moveable Feast,” by Sara Watson; “Old Savannah: One Sweet Century,” by Anna Chandler; and “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” by Alexis Orgera.

This magazine pays $250-450 for nonfiction articles of 500 to 750 words.

What They’re Looking For: Savannah Magazine publishes articles about people, places, and events of interest to the residents of the greater Savannah area, as well as coastal Georgia and South Carolina low country.

The editors say, “We encourage writers to submit queries and manuscripts for consideration.”

How to Submit: Freelancers should include samples of previously published work and a brief pitch.

E-mail submissions to editor@savannahmagazine.com.