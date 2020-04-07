For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Regal House Publishing, an independent literary press.

Regal House Publishing: Market Spotlight

Regal House Publishing was founded in 2014 by Jaynie Royal as a result of her experiences trying to get her book published as an author.

Royal says, “I founded Regal House determined to do things differently. I wanted to establish a publishing house that served as a true partner to the writers under its roof, one that sought to empower and support its authors.”

What They’re Looking For: Regal House Publishing looks for literary fiction, contemporary fiction, historical fiction, and memoirs. They also offer a poetry award for new and established poets.

The editors say, “We are governed by our imperative to support and sustain the literary efforts of the authors we work with. With this in mind we take on a limited number of new clients a year, and are always interested in discovering new talent within the genres of literary fiction, contemporary fiction, historical fiction, memoirs, poetry collections, and short story collections.”

Regal House Publishing has two imprints: Fitzroy Books, which publishes middle grade, young adult, and children’s fiction; and Pact Press, which publishes full-length fiction, memoirs, essay collections, anthologies, and creative nonfiction related to social justice, race, discrimination, immigration, justice, poverty, LGBTQ concerns, and more.

How to Submit: Prospective authors should query with a one-page synopsis and the first three chapters (or 50 pages, whichever is more) of their novel via their Submittable page.

Click here to learn more and submit.

