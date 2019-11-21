Presenting Novel and Short Story Writer’s Market 2020

Novel and Short Story Writer’s Market 2020 editor Amy Jones announces what’s included in the 39th annual edition.

I visited my local bookstore over the weekend and was pleasantly surprised to find the 2020 edition of the Novel & Short Story Writer’s Market gracing the shelves. This year was my first time editing the book, which is in its 39th annual edition. I’m so proud to be part of a publishing tradition that has its roots in the founding of Writer’s Digest in 1920 and sincerely hope this market book helps you in your publishing journey.

At the beginning of NSSWM 2020, you’ll find a letter from me, and I’d like to share it with you now so you can get a sense of what’s inside this year’s edition.

Welcome to the 39th Annual Edition of Novel and Short Story Writer’s Market! The goal for this edition is much the same as in previous years: fit as many fiction listings as possible while also sharing some helpful craft and business articles.

The articles on craft cover topics ranging from antagonistic characters to antagonistic settings, plus addressing political topics and choosing the best title for your work. The business articles will help you work better with your editor, keep track of your submissions, and consider diversity in your writing. Plus you’ll find an inspiring collection of interviews with these bestselling authors: Curtis Sittenfeld, Min Jin Lee, N.K. Jemisin, and James Patterson.

The heart of the book, the listings sections, are filled to the brim with literary agents, book publishers, magazines, contests, conferences, and more.

I hope you use the resources in this book to help you make 2020 your most satisfying and productive writing year ever.

Amy Jones, managing content editor

[Note on the publisher: As some of you may already know, Writer’s Digest’s former parent company, F+W Media, was auctioned off as part of bankruptcy proceedings in 2019. Penguin Random House LLC acquired the Writer’s Digest Books brand, including the Market Books and WritersMarket.com, while Active Interest Media acquired everything else branded as Writer’s Digest, including the magazine, conferences, contests, online education, WritersDigest.com, and more. So while we’re still excited about the Writer’s Digest Books brand, we do want to clarify that we’re now owned by separate entities.]