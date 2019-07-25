Parvus Press: Market Spotlight

For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Parvus Press, a science fiction and fantasy publisher that’s currently open to submissions.

Parvus Press: Spotlight Market

Founded in 2016 by two lifelong friends, Parvus Press is a science fiction and fantasy publisher that’s currently open to submissions from writers. While they are a newer and smaller press, Parvus does pay advances of $500-1,000 for novels with digital royalties that start at 15% and escalate up to 50% (paid quarterly).

From their website: “Our background is in building winning teams, and that’s the approach that governs us in the publishing process. You bring your talent as a storyteller, and we bring together all of the designers, artists, editors, marketing, and production needed to help your book find the biggest audience it can.”

What They’re Looking For: Parvus is looking for science fiction and fantasy submissions only. They expect completed manuscripts of at least 60,000 words that have not been previously published in any form, including self-publication.

For fantasy novels (both YA and general trade), they want epic, dark, contemporary, and urban fantasy and modern myth; as well as books with compelling characters, new settings, and depth. Both stand alone books and first books of series are welcomed.

For science fiction novels, they want Military SF and Space Opera; Humor. Per site, “Please, oh please, send us some amazing SF humor.”

For both science fiction and fantasy, stand alone books and first books of series are welcomed.

How to Submit: Like many publishers, Parvus has an online submission system. Unlike most publishers, they have a video tutorial to walk writers through the submission process, including a reminder that they’re only looking for science fiction and fantasy novels.

They are currently open to submissions from writers, but their current open reading period ends on August 15, 2019. Click here to learn more and submit.