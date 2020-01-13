Kitplanes Magazine: Market Spotlight

For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Kitplanes, a monthly magazine covering kit and amateur-built aircraft construction.

Kitplanes: Market Spotlight

Kitplanes was established in 1984 and covers kit and amateur-built aircraft construction. This monthly magazine is written by aviation enthusiasts, as well as experts in the field.

The editors say, “From builder and flight reports to product reviews and developments, we give you the details on engines, reader’s completed aircraft, avionics, accessories, and much more.”

They pay $250-1,000 for articles, depending on length and topic.

What They’re Looking For: The editors say, “Kitplanes accepts freelance articles on all phases of aircraft construction, from basic design, to flight trials, to construction technique in wood, metal, and composite. We also review and analyze products and services related to amateur-built and kit aircraft construction.”

Other topics that have worked include engine selection and installation, choosing the right kit, first flights, maintenance, annual inspections, financing your project, and dealing with insurance companies. But the editors are open to a range of topics of interest to their audience.

For flight and kit reviews, the editors want writers to break up their reviews into three parts: “The flight review, a detailed description of the kit, and a report on the company itself.”

They also expect images that show sequential steps clearly to help readers understand technical processes.

How to Submit: Potential writers should query first via email to editorial@kitplanes.com.

Click here to learn more and submit.

