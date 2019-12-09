Honolulu Magazine: Market Spotlight

For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Honolulu Magazine, a monthly regional magazine covering Honolulu and surrounding cities and islands.

Honolulu Magazine: Spotlight Market

Honolulu Magazine began in 1888 with a different editorial focus and name. It was originally published as Paradise of the Pacific with the goal of promoting Hawaiian businesses and tourism at the direction of King David Kalākaua. In 1966, the name was changed to Honolulu Magazine.

The editors say, “Honolulu is a regional magazine and not just limited to the city of Honolulu; stories on Neighbor Island subjects or statewide issues are welcome.”

They pay $100-600 for columns, departments, and short features; $600-1,800 for feature pieces.

What They’re Looking For: From their guidelines, Honolulu Magazine editors say, “We are not a travel magazine about Hawaii. Our goals are to motivate our readers to make the most of everything the city offers, and inspire them to make their own lives and their city better. To do so, we are responsible for reporting hot-button stories as well as lighter, reader-service features.”

They publish one poem per issue that’s shorter than 1,000 words. Features may be fact or fiction of at least 1,500 words. Yarns are 750-1,500 words in length. Expeditions are travel pieces of 2,500-3,000 words that “take our readers hunting or fishing someplace interesting and bring the place to life; the story and the writing are at least as important as where you go and what you caught or shot.” Expeditions pieces tend to include images.

How to Submit: Submit queries or complete manuscripts to editorial director Christi Young via email (christiy@honolulumagazine.com). Queries should outline the subject and list your qualifications. If available, writers are encouraged to include two to three published clips.

Click here to learn more and submit.

