Equinox Books: Market Spotlight

For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Equinox Books, a brand new genre publisher that’s currently open to submissions from writers.

Equinox Books: Spotlight Market

Founded this year, Equinox Books is a small, independent publisher that just opened up for submissions earlier this month. The editors say, “We’ll be looking for quality fiction: from fantasy to mystery to romance, with a little of everything in between.”

Equinox Books is the first imprint CamCat Publishing, LLC, which also launched this year by founder Sue Arroyo. As listed on the website, Equinox Books was launched “for the love of story, those tales that bewitch and dazzle you, grab a hold of you and won’t let go.”

What They’re Looking For: At first glance, Equinox Books appears to be interested in any good story. And that may be true, but they do specify a few genres on their Authors page.

The editors say, “We publish genre fiction. We’ll look at any good tale, but what we want to see the most revolves around three genres: mystery, thriller, and suspense; science fiction and fantasy; and romance.”

Not interested in children’s, YA, erotica (or mature adult titles), previously published works, or anthologies.

How to Submit: Equinox Books has an author portal and appear to welcome full manuscript submissions from both agented and unagented writers.

Click here to learn more and submit.