Early American Life: Market Spotlight

For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Early American Life, a bimonthly magazine for people interested in the early American (1600-1840) style of homes and living.

Established in 1970, Early American Life is a bimonthly magazine dedicated to the early American living and style of the period 1600 to 1840. In addition, they publish an annual Christmas issue.

The editors say, “In every issue we feature a look at at least two homes that show these traditions at their best. Often one home is a discrete look at a private residence while the other is an in-depth tour of a landmark or museum with behind-the-scenes information you will find nowhere else.”

Their payment rates are negotiable, but they do share this: “We would estimate $500 for a first feature from a new writer, more if you are an experienced, skillful writer. If we assign a story to you, we will negotiate the rate before you begin work.”

What They’re Looking For: Early American Life covers a range of topics centered on American life between its founding and mid-19th century. There main categories include history, architecture and decorating, antiques, studio crafts, and travel.

A one-page story runs around 750 words, and a normal feature is around 2,500 words. That said, the editors say, “Stories for Early American Life should be just long enough to get from the beginning to the end—that is, content should dictate length. Don’t add words to make a story seem more meaningful. On the other hand, don’t give short shrift to a story that demands in-depth coverage.”

Articles should be accurate and specific presented in an entertaining manner. The editors say, “We can guarantee that your work will be scrutinized by experts in the topic about which you write, so please be sure every date is accurate, every name spelled correctly, every address and telephone number verified.”

How to Submit: Potential writers can pitch stories via email at queries@firelandsmedia.com or submit via post to Early American Life, Post Office Box 221228, Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122-0996 with “Editorial Queries” marked on the envelope.

While writers can submit articles on spec, the editors prefer queries.

Click here to learn more and submit.

