Classic Toy Trains: Market Spotlight

Established in 1987, Classic Toy Trains is published nine times per year—usually with special issues mixed in like Lionel Trains of the 1950s and Best Toy Train Layouts. This magazine covers the entire hobby of toy trains, past and present, for toy train enthusiasts.

The editors say, “We publish articles on all aspects of S, O, and Standard gauge toy trains. A look through one or two back issues of Classic Toy Trains is the best way to get an idea of the kinds of material we’re interested in.”

They pay $75 per page.

What They’re Looking For

Classic Toy Trains generally looks for articles of interest to toy train enthusiasts. This can include the following:

wiring or scenery techniques

various historical toy trains or accessories

current and interesting layouts

how to kitbash a structure or repair a locomotive, car, or accessory

the history and collectibility of certain manufacturers’ products or a rare piece.

The editors say, “If you have an idea on a subject you haven’t seen us cover, write and ask. We’re always interested in new ideas.”

Estimated length and payment are discussed upon assignment.

How to Submit

The editors advise potential writers to query first at manuscripts@classictoytrains.com.

Click here to learn more and submit.

