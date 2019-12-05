Announcing Children’s Writer’s and Illustrator’s Market 2020

Children’s Writer’s and Illustrator’s Market 2020 editor Amy Jones announces the publication of the 32nd annual edition.

The 32nd annual edition of Children’s Writer’s and Illustrator’s Market 2020 is now available! This was my first year editing the book and I’m thrilled at how it turned out. But I’ll be even more thrilled if it helps you find the perfect agent or publisher for your children’s book.

To help give you an idea of what’s inside this edition, here’s my editor’s letter from the beginning of the book.

Welcome to the 32nd Annual Edition of the Children’s Writer’s and Illustrator’s Market! In this edition, my goal was not just to balance the articles and listings, but within the articles, to include useful information for writers of the wide age spectrum that encompasses children’s writing. So you’ll find articles that speak to everything from picture books to YA novels.

In the section of craft articles you’ll find brilliant excerpts from Ann Whitford Paul’s book, Writing Picture Books Revised and Expanded Edition, plus articles about creating compelling characters. You’ll also find interviews with bestselling authors including Jacqueline Woodson, Cassandra Clare, N.K. Jemisin, and more. Learn more about promoting your work, whether self-published or traditionally published, and much more in the collection of business and promotion articles.

As usual, the listings in this edition run the gamut from book publishers in the United States and abroad; magazines; agents and art reps; clubs and organizations; conferences and workshops; and contests, awards, and grants.

With the help of these resources, I hope 2020 will be your most satisfying and productive year yet.

Amy Jones, managing content editor

Order your copy of Children’s Writer’s and Illustrator’s Market 2020 today!

IndieBound | Barnes and Noble | Books a Million | Amazon

[We use affiliate links.]

[Note on the publisher: As some of you may already know, Writer’s Digest’s former parent company, F+W Media, was auctioned off as part of bankruptcy proceedings in 2019. Penguin Random House LLC acquired the Writer’s Digest Books brand, including the Market Books and WritersMarket.com, while Active Interest Media acquired everything else branded as Writer’s Digest, including the magazine, conferences, contests, online education, WritersDigest.com, and more. So while we’re still excited about the Writer’s Digest Books brand, we do want to clarify that we’re now owned by separate entities.]