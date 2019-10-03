Broadswords and Blasters: Market Spotlight

For this week’s spotlight market, we look at Broadswords and Blasters, a pulp magazine that’s currently open to submissions from writers.

Broadswords and Blasters: Spotlight Market

First launched in June 2017, Broadswords and Blasters is a magazine that publishes pulp fiction, including fantasy, science fiction, noir, and Westerns. They recently opened up to new submissions until October 31, 2019.

On their Facebook page, the editors say, “The goal of Broadswords and Blasters is to publish high quality pulp fiction of the sort the editors have always enjoyed reading. We hope you will, too.”

They do pay $15 for published stories.

What They’re Looking For: Broadswords and Blasters is open to “sword-and-sorcery, retro scifi, noir, detective, and Western (weird and otherwise).” All stories should run between 2,000 and 5,000 words.

Their guidelines advise, “What we want are stories that are heavy with action and filled with memorable characters. We hold a certain fondness for giant monsters, pirates, thieves of all types, black-hearted rogues, mavericks, and sword swingers. If your characters can solve the problem with nothing more complex than a conversation and a push of a button, your story is not for us.”

How to Submit: Submit your story along with a cover letter and note about yourself via email at broadswordsandblasters@gmail.com. The subject line should read: “Submission: (title of your story).” They attempt to respond within a month of receiving submissions.

Click here to learn more and submit.

In WD University’s 12 Weeks to a First Draft, you will tackle the steps to writing a book, learn effective writing techniques along the way, and of course, begin writing your first draft.

Register today!