Announcing the Guide to Literary Agents 2020!

Guide to Literary Agents editor Robert Lee Brewer announces the Guide to Literary Agents 2020, including what’s included in the 29th annual edition of the most trusted guide to getting an agent.

Recently, I received a copy of Guide to Literary Agents 2020 in the mail, and I still feel as excited about holding the latest edition now as I did when I held my first edition as the editor. I think it’s because I know this is the guide that is explicitly focused on connecting writers with literary agents, who are so instrumental to so many publishing success stories.

I thought about crafting a post that covered all the unique features and reasons to buy this latest guide, but I think my “From the Editor” does a pretty good job of explaining this edition. So without further ado, here’s my note:

I’m so excited about this edition of Guide to Literary Agents. As usual, it’s loaded with listings for literary agents and writers conferences. It also has articles on crafting queries, nonfiction book proposals, and crafting the perfect synopsis.

But this edition of Guide to Literary Agents also features an article of “20 Literary Agents Actively Seeking Writers,” which includes what each agent is seeking and how to contact them. It’s a great place to start your search for an agent who may be receptive to your project.

Plus, writers can start working on their writing platforms with the “30-Day Platform Challenge,” which you can do at your own leisure, though it’s kind of fun (and not overwhelming) if you spread it out across 30 days.

Until next we meet, keep writing and marketing what you write.

Robert Lee Brewer, Senior Editor

