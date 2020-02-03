For this week’s market spotlight, we look at Analog Science Fiction and Fact, a bimonthly science fiction, nonfiction, and poetry publication.

Analog Science Fiction and Fact: Market Spotlight

Established in 1930, Analog Science Fiction and Fact is a bimonthly magazine of science fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. It is published by Dell Magazines, which also publishes genre magazines Asimov’s Science Fiction, Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, and Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine.

The editors say, “Analog will consider material submitted by any writer solely on the basis of merit. We are eager to find and develop new, capable writers.”

They pay 8-10¢/word for fiction, 6¢/word for serials, 9¢/word for fact articles, and $1 per line for poetry.

What They’re Looking For: Analog publishes short stories up to 20,000 words; serials of 40,000-80,000 words; and fact articles of around 4,000 words in length. It’s hard to find a length limit for poems, but the Analog‘s listing in the 2020 Writer’s Market cites “up to 40 lines/poem,” which is probably a safe guideline.

The editors say, “We have no hard-and-fast editorial guidelines, because science fiction is such a broad field that I don’t want to inhibit a new writer’s thinking by imposing Thou Shalt Nots. Besides, a great story can make an editor swallow his preconceived taboos. We publish science fiction stories in which some aspect of future science or technology is so integral to the plot that, if that aspect were removed, the story would collapse.”

They go on to say that science fiction stories can use physical, sociological, and psychological science.

Fact articles should deal with science of current and future interest and avoid jargon. As the editors say, “Our audience largely reads us for entertainment, and a suitable style for our articles is considerably more informal than many professional journals.”

Poets can submit up to 6 poems per submission.

How to Submit: The editors prefer potential writers submit online via their electronic submission system, but they can also submit via post to: Dell Magazines, Trevor Quachri, editor, 44 Wall Street, Suite 904, New York NY 10005-2401.

