For this week’s spotlight market, we look at American Forests, a magazine dedicated to highlighting national forests and trees. Spotlight markets are opportunities for writers to submit their writing to markets open to submissions.



American Forests: Spotlight Market

Established in 1895, American Forests is a publication of an organization of the same name (itself established in 1875). According to its website, the magazine “features information for everyone from the environmentally conscious to the outdoor enthusiast.”

Recent issues have covered how the MacNab cypress could thrive in fire-stricken California, the swampy ecosystems of the Wolf River’s Ghost Section, the rich forest region of northern Idaho, and how wildfire is impacting the habitats of two seemingly different species in a similar manner.

What They’re Looking For: Feature articles are typically focused on new trails or science and policy breakthroughs related to America’s forests. Departments include forest policy updates, question and answer pieces with experts on how to care for trees, news shorts, discussions related to more complex and controversial forestry issues, and profiles of people or groups making a difference for forests and trees in their community.

Features should be 2,000 words; mini-features run 1,300 words; and pitches for their Earthkeepers department (examining a person or group, current or historic, that worked to protect or responsibly manage a forest) should be in the 800-900 word range.

How to Submit: Prospective writers should include a detailed description of your topic, an overview of sources you intend to use, a brief history of your writing experience, and a sample of your writing (mandatory for all freelancers new to the magazine). E-mail submissions to magazine@americanforests.org.

For more information, check out their submission guidelines.