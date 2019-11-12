I’m a sucker for unique similes. My all-time favorite simile is from the poem “Reader, Please” by Cate Marvin: “Your eyes are like hands dipped in blue paint, they grab and grab.” The poem is included in Marvin’s debut collection World’s Tallest Disaster.

Creative Writing Prompt: You Make Me Simile

Write a scene or story that includes a simile. Try to create a simile that has never been written before—no “it was warm as an oven”s.

Need to brush up on the difference between simile, metaphor, and analogy? Check out Robert Lee Brewer’s recent Grammar Rules blog post.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.