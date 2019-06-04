Favorite items included in my latest thrift store haul: 1968 Sears Medalist Electric 12 typewriter ($4); Spice Girls 500-piece jigsaw puzzle ($0.35); optometrist tie ($0.99). Thrift store items I wonder about how they got there and their past lives: All of them.

Creative Writing Prompt: Thrift Store Finds

Take a trip to the thrift store, or think about your latest trip. Pick one item you find interesting and imagine who its past owner(s) was. How did they use the item? Why did they end up donating it to the thrift store?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.