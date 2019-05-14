When I was younger, I never got into trouble at school. It seems that because I was the quiet, introspective type everyone assumed I could do no harm. Sometimes I tried to get into trouble just to defy expectation, but my plans seemed to backfire because I wasn’t breaking big enough rules.
Creative Writing Prompt: School Daze
Your character’s child comes home with a detention slip to sign, but your character isn’t angry. What’s the reason that they aren’t angry with their child for getting into trouble at school?
Be forewarned…it’s a little on the dark side.
“Daddy, I’m home,” Angie said. “I bet you were wondering why I’m late.” Angie set a small yellow envelope in front of her father. “Oh, that’s right,” she said with a smirk. “You’re going to need help opening this.”
Angie hopped on the table next to her father, quickly crossing her legs concealing the few things her short wool skirt barely covered when standing. “Caught you peeking!” Angie said. “You always did like it when I’d wear this.”
Angie opened the envelope, unfolded the paper within, and slowly flattened it on the table. “What’s this?” Angie answered herself, “A detention slip.” She stood back up and walked around the table across from him. “You used to get so mad. Now look at you. Can’t do a f****** think about it can you?” she said, her tone now angry.
She walked behind him. Angie whispered in his ear, “If you could, you’d probably take me to my room…lift my skirt…and whip me with you belt, wouldn’t you?”
The room was now quiet other than the sounds of Angie digging through one of the kitchen drawers. Her father still facing away from her at the table. “Here they are,” said Angie. Reaching from behind her father, she held a pair of pink-handled pliers in his face. “Aren’t they pretty? They were Mommy’s.”
Excruciating pain surged throughout the side of her father’s head as Angie yanked his ear toward her with the pliers. “Then you’d be so turned on that you’d start touching me…wouldn’t you…you sick f***? Something about beating me always did the trick…didn’t it!” she screamed. She released his ear and set the pliers on the table next to his hand.
“You’re probably wondering where I got the ether. You remember Mr. Davis, right…Daddy?” Angie asked. “Don’t pretend you don’t know. I saw the look on your face when you saw him…checking me out…when you picked me up from detention last time. Oh come on…you remember…he’s my chemistry teacher…right…you remember,” Angie said with slow sarcasm. “He likes my skirt too.”
“Once you were unconscious, it was easy to drag you into the kitchen and nail your wrists to the table,” Angie said matter-of-factly. She walked back in front of her father. “And the ball gag…yeah…that was just an added precaution.
“You made me strong, Daddy.” She leaned close in to her father, almost touching his nose with hers and whispered, “You know what? It…it kind of turns me on too.”
She gracefully walked back to the door. “I’m going dancing tonight,” Angie gleefully announced. “Going to find a real stud…probably get knocked up and everything.
Opening the door, she looked back at her father. He was kneeling at the table, almost in a position of prayer. Angie said, “I told you you’d never hurt me again you bastard.”
THE LIGHT OF AMORTH
Goodnight Hall was already fragile. Now, it was a steaming heap of broken banisters, crushed concrete, and the charred remains of the delicate double doors.
Georgina Fosterday stood shouting at the children looking down at her for answers. “There’s nothing to see here, children. Go back to your classes.” She waved her wand in front of her and the rubble glistened lightly, lifted and formed a temporary wall.
“Who’s the one responsible,” asked Obdigan. “That was pretty powerful.”
“Pretty powerful?” she responded. “What’s missing?”
Obdigan scanned over the wreckage. “Umm…”
“Where are we, Obdigan?”
“Goodnight Hall.”
“And what do we keep in Goodnight Hall?”
He paused and moved closer to the rubble.
“Watch your step, Obdigan!”
Obdigan froze, his foot poised over a twisted knot of seraphic metal and human flesh. “Dear gods,” he whispered. “Is that a-”
“Yes.”
“I knew this was powerful magic, but I had no idea…”
“This is a crime scene, Obdigan. Someone has attempted to find it, and they did.”
I adjust the lamplight on my desk. There are many things cluttering the top, none of them are what I need. The air begins to buzz, and I see firecrackers of lightning darting through it. Burned toast- a sign that precedes great magic.
“Father,” he asks.
I turn. He is a small boy, always has been. His hands, his twisted hands, are hidden behind his back, and his breathing is labored.
“My son,” I beckon. “Welcome home.”
He limps toward me, clack shuffle, and stops just inside the halo of light. “I have something.”
“You have gone through great pains to get it.”
“They will find me soon.”
“Son, then we must act quickly.”
He brings his hands around, and I feel the surge of magic filter through the space between us like the ringing of the bells in the tower. I shiver from anticipation.
“It needs only your signature, father.”
I grab my quill and hastily dip it into my ink. It wants more.
I bind a sanguine curse into the quill’s individual’s feathers, and reach out to the parchment. “Once I sign, son, the journey isn’t over. We still have a lot of work to do.”
“Work well worth it, father.”
“Work that will be done,” I reply.
“Down there, Obdigan!” Georgina shouts. “All other Rangers circle and form a perimeter!” She could see the circling cloud of protection around his home.
Obdigan lifts his wand and levels a charm at the apex of the protection dome.
“Father, quickly.”
“I can feel them,” I say.
Obdigan’s stream rends and tears a small hole in the dome. “Soon!” he yells. “I’m almost through!”
Georgina’s hair on the back of her neck stood on end and a shiver snaked through her body. As the hole widened, magic sledge melts onto the street and blasts through the sky. Something is off. Something is tilted.
“Stop!” she commands. “Stop. Now!”
“I’m almost through!” Obdigan fires back.
“There’s nothing to get through!” Georgina’s words drift helplessly through the sky. She feels sick to her stomach for a second, then she blinks and shakes her head. Something’s missing. Something’s not right.
“What are we doing here, Georgina?” asked Obdigan as he flies toward her.
“I… I’m not sure.” She says. “I… uh… I think that we’ve been hit by some sort of… um…”
Obdigan snickers. “Another ghost-chase, huh?”
She scrunches her eyebrows. “Yeah… I guess.” Something’s missing, she thinks again.
“Hmph,” he replies. “I’m headed back to HQ. The Goodnight Hall has finally collapsed.”
Obdigan opens a vapor and is gone, leaving Georgina alone above an abandoned house in a run-down subsection of Philadelphia. “What am I doing here?” she asks, then flies off to the north. Her mentor should still be living in New York.
“Successful, I assume,” I say. “Come, son, now we can begin.”
“Begin healing our world,” he replies, and I am happy.
-JR Simmang
A complete novel, almost, in a little over 500 words. The switch back and forth between past tense and present worked well. Very smooth, JR.
You displayed a fantastic ability to capture the reader’s attention right away and hold them with suspense throughout the entire story. Please let us know when you decide to actually write this as a complete novel because I am hooked 🙂
Your writing is fascinating and atmospheric, always. I’m pulled in and don’t want to leave. I’m reminded of other settings you’ve used where darkness and twisting corridors mirror the story. The details, like the twisted hands, and Georgina’s thoughts provide hints of backstory. Might you have meant sludge rather than sledge?
They’re baaaack… These guys seem to keep popping into my head whenever I have no idea how to respond to the prompt. Oddest case of writer’s block I ever had, but at least they get me writing something!
“Hey bro, sorry I’m late.”
“No problem Carl, I just got the grill going a few minutes ago anyway. And hey Freddy, you being a good boy for your Papa while Mama is out of town for the week?”
Surprisingly, and completely out of character, Freddy just hung his head and stared at the deck.
“Aw bro, the little guy had a rough time at school this afternoon. That’s why we’re late – he had to stay after while I talked to his teacher.”
“Really? Freddy got in trouble?!”
“Yeah, bro. Apparently he and one of the other students couldn’t quit acting up. It was like they just kept egging each other on. All good fun but it was distracting everyone else, and they just ignored the teacher. So she teacher tried to separate them, but then Freddy didn’t like the guy she moved him next to so things got worse instead of better.”
“Oh, Freddy! What was that about? I thought you got along with everybody!”
“Yeah, well apparently not with this guy, bro. In fact, they ended up in a bit of a tussle.”
“What! Freddy got in a fight?!”
“Yeah, but it didn’t get too out of hand though. The teacher broke it up as soon as Freddy bit the other guy.”
“Bit him?!?!”
“Yeah, and it gets a little worse yet.”
“Worse? Good lord, Carl! He bit another student! How could it get worse?”
“Well, when the teacher and I were talking he ambled over and peed on her foot. Looked her right in the eye and grinned when he did it too.”
“Freddy! You didn’t!”
“Afraid so, bro. It was an awkward moment to say the least.”
“Carl, I gotta say, you seem to be pretty calm about the whole thing. Aren’t you absolutely furious with Freddy?”
“Aw man, how can you get mad at the little guy for that? I mean, he’s still just a puppy after all. He’ll grow out of it, they all do.”
“Well, yeah I guess. A pretty cute puppy at that,” I smiled as I reached down to scratch Freddy between the ears. “Maybe you can have one of the bones after your Papa and I eat. How about it little guy?”
Freddy’s tail begins to thump frantically against the deck as Carl puts his hand is his pocket. “Here, little buddy,” Carl says as his hand comes out holding a little biscuit. “Let’s show your uncle what you leaned at puppy school this afternoon!”
Bahaha I’m embarrassed to admit how long it took me while reading this to figure out Freddy was a dog. Very cute and entertaining read. I appreciate the different approach you took to the prompt.
I agree with Kate on the cleverness of the prompt use. Very entertaining, especially after we find out who Freddy really is.
Ah, Freddy is a good boy, no matter who he bites or pees on. Hmm, but, perhaps that is why we have a cat. Still, great use of the prompt.
Great twist! I loved it.
Clever. I laughed at the peeing on the foot and thought, sounds like this could be a dog, but still thinking it was a boy–that image in my mind made me laugh. Nice way to turn it around in the end and “answer the mail” regarding the prompt.
INJUSTICE
I peeked through the curtains and looked up the street and saw her coming. I snapped the curtains closed and quickly sat down. I’ll let her sweat it out. Searing of the conscious is good medicine. The door opened.
“Hi, ma.”
“How was your day?”
“The usual.” She aimlessly searched the fridge, searching for courage. With the door protecting her, she softly said,
“I have something to show you.”
“Good grades?”
“No. Don’t be mad, and don’t tell Dad–but I sort of got in trouble?”
“Sort of? How does that work?”
“I got detention.”
“For what?” I waited for her to escape from the cold steel fortress.
She slammed the door and marched to me and stared directly at me. I admired her determination. She wasn’t lollygagging–good strategy. She pulled a wrinkled paper from her pocket. “You have to sign this,” and thrust the paper to my face.
I read her saga scrawled on the wrinkled paper. I knew her tale, the school called and told me.
“Are you mad?”
I hesitated to make her squirm. “There’s always a price to pay for doing wrong. And detention is your price. “Where do I sign?”
She pointed to the highlighted box on the bottom. “That’s it? You’re not going to yell? Ground me or something?”
“Nope.” I picked up a pen from the end table.
“You won’t tell Dad?”
“Of course I’ll tell him.
“But, I got detention. He’ll be angry,” she said, lowering her head and shuffling her feet through the carpet.
“You want to go tell me about it?”
With her fists clenched and her chin jutted to me, she spewed. “Frankie does it all the time, Ma. Tommy can’t help that he’s chubby–I mean he can, but that doesn’t give Frankie the right to always call him ‘blubber buddy’–in front of the girls no less–he does it all the time. It makes my stomach cringe, and I get so pissed–sorry–angry. Then Frankie gives Tommy a little push, ya know, to make him wobble, and he drops his books. I saw Tommy’s ears get red–he was embarrassed. Freakin’ Frankie laughs and says, ‘Aw did blubber buddy’s fat jiggle and knock his books out of his hands, or are you just too fat to hold them?’ Tommy didn’t say anything, just stared at him. None of Tommy’s friends stood up to Frankie. They just helped Tommy pick up his books. But I was fuming. So, I shoved Frankie with both my hands, Ma, and slammed him into the locker and he slid to the floor. And I said, ‘You like that smart guy? You like shoving people you freak of nature?’ Then I kicked his foot. I didn’t know Mrs. Glasstone saw the whole thing. Anyway, Frankie got wrote up too. You mad?”
I stared at my tough little girl who stands up for the oppressed. Oh, how proud I was of her. As a parent who shares the same passion for injustice, I wanted to pat her on the back and give her a high five. But, as a teaching parent, I wouldn’t dare show this admiration. “You stood up for a classmate. Bullying is unacceptable–so is what you did. No one deserves to be called names and shoved around. But, you did wrong–you pay the price.”
“You gonna tell Dad?”
“Yup.”
“Why, Ma? He’ll be so angry.”
“Maybe. But he’ll be a little proud too.”
“Proud? I knocked a guy to the ground,” she shouted.
“Proud of the reason why you knocked a guy to the ground.” I didn’t dare tell her that her Dad was once like Tommy and had to deal with a whole lot of Frankies.
Very nice Denise. A feel-good story if there ever was one. Loved it.
Very well done. The way Mom handled the situation was perfect, a great teaching moment that I think the daughter will remember. Also, the bit at the refrigerator was very good. I could see, and, hear, them both.
Great story. I’d be proud too. Nice touch that it was a tough sister being the protector. I liked it.
“It’s ok, try again. Really concentrate this time,” I encouraged my son. He stared at the flashcards with such intensity he began to wince.
“It’s no use. Just admit I’m a squib”. He threw himself back in the chair admitting defeat. A squib was highly unlikely for a child with two magical parents, but not unheard of.
“Don’t be so dramatic, President Windsor didn’t reveal his ability until he turned 15!” He rolled his eyes at me, and I didn’t blame him. I’ve definitely used that excuse before.
Most children reveal their abilities by age 10, but at just shy of his 13th birthday Charles remained the only student in his class at Merlin’s School for the Gifted that had yet to be revealed. Charles grabbed the deck of cards and sulked off down the hallway bumping into his father.
“Where are you off too in such a hurry?” My husband inquired as Charles elected not to respond in favor of a moody, adolescent pout.
“Do you think we pulled him out of public school too early?” I asked once Charles slammed his bedroom door shut.
“Nonsense, Merlin’s is supposed to help him reveal his ability. President Windsor didn’t reveal his ability until he turned 15!” The déjà vu response made me cringe and I had to resist the urge to roll my eyes like my preteen had just done to me.
“Yes I’ve heard that before”.
The next afternoon I arrived home after an exhausting day at work and spotted a neon yellow detention slip on the kitchen counter. It was the last thing I thought I’d want to deal with but oddly enough I felt calm.
“Do you want to talk about it?” I asked my son. He only shrugged. I unfolded the detention slip and read that he would be assigned a week’s worth of detention for “negatively manipulating faculty and staff emotions in his favor”.
“What is that supposed to mean?” I wondered. I grabbed his chin and looked him directly in the eye, immersing myself into his most recent memories. Far back in his subconscious I found what he had tried to hide from me: A memory from class in which the professor suddenly felt somewhat less than motivated and dismissed class early. I found a few other memories with similar scenarios and other teachers.
“Charles,” I said to him as I backed out of his mind and into reality, “Can you influence others’ emotions?” Another shrug. I wanted to be proud that his ability finally revealed itself but also disappointed that he used it for trouble. Instead I felt nonchalant.
“Has your father seen this?” I pointed at the neon yellow paper.
“Yeah, he didn’t care.” I had a tough time believing that.
“Hey! Wait a minute! Charles stop that!” He responded with a mischievous grin. At that moment I wanted to be terrified of my son’s ability, but once again found myself feeling indifferent.
This was beyond clever. I enjoyed it a lot. I loved how you showed the both mother’s ability and the son’s ability without having to tell it. Show, don’t tell is very powerful.
I agree 100%. Took me a beat to understand, but when I did, Wow!
Charles must be a quick learner…or good at keeping his ability a secret…maybe a genius. I liked the magical theme.
What does it take to be a mom?
To me, a mom is the one who tells you what’s good and bad. She’s the one that’ll tell you to be strong, but will still be there when you fall just to pick you up until you get back on your feet. A mom is someone who’ll give you strength when you’re feeling weak. A mom is someone who tells you to be brave and spread your wings, chase your dreams, follow your heart, gives good advice.
A mom will always love you, no matter who or what you are. A mom will tell you that getting a detention is bad, especially the first time you do it, but she’ll still love you unconditionally. No matter how bad things get in your life, your mom will always be there to support you, all you have to do is call her, and she’ll be running, no matter how far.
A mom would sing to her child to sleep or tell stories as good as a dad can but, there’s nothing that can compare to a mother and child bond. You may or may not like it but she’s the reason you’re in this world. Maybe that’s the thing with moms. For me, it always alarmed me when my mom is in trouble as opposed to my dad, no matter how close we were.
My mom seemed to be more… “Favorable” for me.
Maybe I am biased, because I like my mom better than my dad. Maybe.
A mom will protect her child, no matter what. And she’ll grieve the most, when she loses one. A mom’s cry is felt by a child on a different degree, no matter how old they may be. A good child will do the same; a good child will protect her mom from harm, even to something silly as hot oil splashing from the pan.
A mom can be in many forms. She can be a writer for a newspaper who tells the truth, she can be a war hero sent out in Afghanistan to fight for her country, she can be a doctor that saves lives and cares for them, heck, she could even be a junkie and you’d still call her mom.
The point is, ugly or not, inside or out, a mom is a mom doing all that she can. Even when she’s gone, you still talk to her like she’s there, for a mother’s bond is a bond that can’t be replicated nor destroyed by anything in the world.
A mom doesn’t stop being a mom, no matter what age her kid or kids get. She will always be your mom, and you will always be her child.
That’s my mom. I may not tell her that I love her every day, but she knows.
Happy (belated) mother’s day mom.
Happy belated mother’s day to all the moms in here and to your moms as well. 🙂
Nice tribute, Raf.
Raf, this was so lovely and heartfelt. How wonderful you have such a great mom. For me, it was my dad who gave me all the positives you listed.
How sweet and how true. Beautiful tribute.
Stella and Orpheus looked at their father with a guilty expression. They didn’t want to tell him what happened today, but at the same time lying would probably make things worse. Both of them were afraid to face their father’s fury.
“What happened?” he asked.
Stella glanced at her brother, hoping that he would be the one to bear the bad news, but instead…
“I think Sissy should tell you. She’s good at explaining.”
“Explaining?! Brother, I can barely give directions to another person! You’re talking to someone who constantly needs a visual to get her point across!”
Orpheus closed his eyes and let out a loud sigh.
“It’s your responsibility,” he said.
“My responsibility?! Don’t you dare act like a goody two shoes, brother!”
“Both of you knock it off! Just tell me what happened and maybe we could get this issue resolved,” their father said.
The twins stared at each other in fear. They knew what they were getting into, but they had no choice. Stella and Orpheus reached into their pockets and pulled out a slip.
“What’s this?” their father asked, taking the slips. “Detention for both of you?”
“Daddy, Orpheus and I got into a fight,” Stella said quietly.
“But that idiot beetle started it!” Orpheus interjected. “He kept bothering us and when Stella told him to buzz off, he tried to break both of our legs.”
“He thought picking on two magical spiders was a great idea,” Stella said with a smile. “So, brother and I bombarded him with all kinds of magic. We even threw stars at him.”
“It took three staff members to get us to stop,” Orpheus added. “They gave us detention today, but there’s a high chance that we might be suspended.”
“For self-defense,” Stella said, as her smile faded.
“It was either that or broken legs,” Orpheus added.
“Detention for self-defense, huh?” their father said in an unusually calm tone.
The sudden change in demeanor had caused Stella and Orpheus to flinch. They were in for it now.
“Did the beetle face any consequences?” he asked.
“We don’t know…?” the twins said.
“Did you two tell the staff or teachers that he was trying to break your guys’ legs?” he asked once more.
“They didn’t listen,” Stella said firmly.
“Wonderful! Looks like I’ll be having a pleasant chat with them tomorrow,” their father said holding a smile on his face.
His reaction had caused Stella and Orpheus to stare at each other in bewilderment. So, they weren’t going to be disciplined for their actions? Were they even in trouble to begin with?
“Uhhh, dad?” Stella began nervously. “Are we…in trouble?”
“No, no, not at all, sweetheart,” their father said merrily. “You two did the right thing.”
Nice dialog, Fleur. It was nice to see the beetle get what was coming to him.
Fun take on the prompt. I appreciated the names and Father’s fury. The Twins’ dialogue was sibling perfect.
Beetle’s going to get to taste the RAID…or at least he should. Nice story.
Annie Update
Some of you might recall nine/ten year old Annie who gets in trouble, has problems with nasty old Wilfred, depends on kindly neighbor, etc. In 2017 I entered first three chapters in Wyoming Writers adult fiction contest, got first place, and judge’s suggestion to try young adult. I’ve finished Annie, needs editing, but entered three later in the book chapters in 2019 WW contest, YA category, received a second and an honorable mention. I’ll be taking my 20 Annie pages to pitch at conference in June. Also got a second in adult fiction, and two honorable mentions, one for a Marie story first posted here.
Thanks everyone for keeping me writing.
That is so awesome! Congratualations, Reatha!
Congratulations Reatha! That’s exciting news!
Congratulations!
Way to go Reatha! Congratulations! Keep us updated on your progress, love hearing about all of your success!
Wow. Great news Reatha. Good luck! If there is any justice in the world…And keep us in the loop.
Oh, Reatha, that’s just about the best news I’ve heard! Way to go!
Annie will make a wonderful character. Here’s to many people finding Annie as charming as we do here.
Since I’m already taking lots of space this week, I’ll add two things. About 75% of the Annie chapters started life as 500 word prompt responses, the comments from the great writers here kept me going. Also, while I have no idea if I’ll ever have a book published, I made the right choice in 2017 to not sign an offered contract. Sometimes “no” is the correct response.
97. The Award
[Follows “96. The Insult” under “Variants of Vampires.” Please click on my name above for other chapters of the Darth Barbara Saga, including a few trial novel chapters.
It occurs to me, I cannot go on calling her “Darth” Barbara… I don’t know how copyright works with these kinds of things, but I am pretty sure Disney will find a way to… ummm… “persuade” me to drop the word. So, please suggest an alternative title for the series!]
Prince Oba-Oba ran in without warning. “BarbaraExcellency! BarbaraAngel!”
“Khhhhh… VeObaOba’m, uche’em’obezh geven,” whispered the Nurse-Matron in her thick northern accent. “Em’ua’evBatedh. Emi’vua’evKhazevedh.”
The Prince would not comply, “Gu’ote’Pacha badaga! Det’en’Tion ge’pechum’Oba, ham’u’avam kuchaga!”
“You got a det’en’Tion?” mumbled a feeble voice from the bed.
“Yes! Look, BarbaraExcellency!” The child held out an ornate sheet of parchment proudly, trying to go around the Nurse-Matron. “For history!”
“A’veObaOba’m…” The Nurse-Matron successfully blocked his attempt to hop onto the bed.
Barbara struggled to sit up. “Oh, that’s quite excellent, Prince Oba-Oba. I am very proud of you.” She could not quite sit up far enough to see the best-in-class award, so the Nurse-Matron relented and helped her up. “Gu’azhe… Gu’ave’aTamna eghi’avaGhuoda,” Barbara added with a smile. She coughed a little. Properly pronounced guttural consonants were hard on her feeble throat.
“Thank you, BarbaraExcellency. It’s because you told me all those stories.”
“Oh? What stories have I told you?” Barbara honestly could not try to remember and try to sit up at the same time. The pillows being shoved behind her helped. Barbara flicked her head to the Nurse-Matron in gratitude, which made her cough again. Still, she was feeling better than she had a few days ago.
“The story of the Puelche and the story of the Vo and the… the… story of the Mvuibnhueibdmluimmh! How they were…”
The prince’s proud recitation of his accomplishments were interrupted by a knock on the door.
“Yes?” Barbara feebly consented to their entry.
It was Princess Gua-Gua and two of her Subgenerals. “Ambassador, we have a rather urgent matter to…” There was a trade war that they could not quite pacify with diplomacy, and they were contemplating a military solution, as the Kryzlamei, these days, were apt to do. It was more meant to give the warring parties a common enemy. A very Barbara-like solution, but they were not sure how to execute it.
“Princess, can you not see that your… very distant… cousin-in-law was explaining something very important to me?” Royal family trees were very hard to track.
The Princess looked at the Princeling with disgust and disdain. For someone who was now second-in-line to the throne, she was rather petty. “But, Ambassador…”
“And please stop calling me that. The child calls me a rat. You should call me that.”
“A… rat?”
“I don’t call you a rat! I call you BarbaraExcellency now.”
“Thank you, Prince. Well, I am honored to be a very excellent rat for you.”
The Prince smiled and climbed onto the bed. “Tell me a story, BarbaraExcellency.”
“History or fake, Prince Oba-Oba?”
“Fake!” He curled up next to Barbara.
Barbara told him the first act of The Fantasticks, and ancient Earthling play she had once seen.
The Princess was very happy with the suggestion.
Another fun one. As to using Darth, is there some word that hints at Darth without being silly? Or do you even need that, would just Barbara do? I actually wondered when at the beginning you called her Barbarella, if there could be an issue with that.
I loved that the Prince wanted a fake story.
I wondered about Darth as well. Maybe you could call her The Barbara.
I like The Barbara!
“Son, where on earth have you been?”
“School, Mama. Dey’s kep me after for de-de-detention.”
“De-TEN-tion! I tol’ you not to mess up at school.”
“But, Mama, I did’n mess us. Dey messed up. Some kid in class called me a Mama’s boy, so’s I hit him.”
“Who tol’ you to hit him, anyway? Not only that, but didn’ I tell you about school?”
“Yes, Mama. You tol’ me the Devil’s at school.”
“Thas Right! All that readin’. All them books. Books is the Devil!”
“But, Mama, I likes school.”
“Shet yor mouth! You don’ like it, and I’m pullin’ you out of there.”
“No, Mama, you cans’t. School is where I gets to play football.”
“Foosball! I knew it! Foosball’s the Devil!”
“N-n-n-o, Mama. I likes school and I likes football and I’m gonna play, or…”
“Or what!? Don’ you threaten me, Bobby Bouchet!”
“Or-or-or I’s gonna report you to dat Screen Actors Guild, so you won’t win an Oscar for best s-s-supportin actor. Again.”
“Damn.”
Oh, the horror! Lovely twist as always!
Thank goodness for Google, now I can say, great use of the prompt.
I loved that movie. You did such a great job on the dialogue and the prompt.
Funny. You captured the accent perfectly.
Ah, memories of The Waterboy. Great movie. Funny stuff.
I will echo the comment…great dialogue. I knew immediately who the characters were and could hear them in my mind.
“Vat’s vrong, Damian?”
Damian dragged his eyes from where they were anchored, a spot on the wall that had been holding his gaze as his mind wandered. He gave his father, who was slurping down a bowl of blood, his attention.
“Nothing’s wrong, Dad.”
“You’re lying.”
Damian’s mother chimed in. “Don’t lie to your father.” She gave him a pointed look, her yellow eyes boring into his own. Sometimes she managed to look more menacing as a semi-human mother than at night, when she was a werewolf.
“It’s just…” he began, but stuttered. “I—”
He closed his eyes, trying to decide if it was worth it to tell his parents the truth. They would be mad. More than mad. FURIOUS. His mom might even bite him again, and he was guaranteed to get an angry lecture from his father about vampire conduct. It didn’t matter that Damian was only half vampire, because the other half was werewolf.
He sighed, and dug around in his pocket. His friend Kristy said that the dinner table was a “safe place” at her house, a moment where she could share anything. Though that was not the case in Damian’s family, he wished that, right at this moment, it could be like that.
Hanging his head, Damian slid the piece of paper over to where his father sat, and watched as the vampire set his spoon down, dabbed a few smudges of blood off his lips, and picked up the paper.
A few seconds passed as his dad’s eyes darted back and forth over the page.
“Damian…detention? You?”
“It was an accident! Karen Karmichael was singing that stupid song over and over again during Arts & Crafts, and it was so annoying, the pop goes the weasel was driving me nuts! So I—I…”
“You what?” His mother prompted, but she didn’t seem disappointed in him.
“I…I dumped the bottle of glue on her head.”
The room went ear-splittingly quiet. Even the bats, high up in the attic, were hushed.
“The big jar?” Damian’s dad asked.
Not daring to meet his father’s eyes, he nodded.
“OH, VONDERFUL!” his dad roared, collapsing into rib-racking laughter. “Valencia, our son! He’s groving up!”
Astonished, Damian swiveled his head back and forth between his two parents. They were proud of him? His mother was grinning, and letting tears of joy flow unrestrained down her cheeks. They were proud of HIM? For getting detention?
Well, he was, after all, a vamp-wolf.
Loved this.
Very entertaining characters and well written. The vamp-wolf premise is intriguing. You could get alot mileage from these characters!
Great family values on display, they should be proud.
Creative. Time to send him to vamp-wolf school.
I don’t know why I found it so funny, but when Damian’s dad asked if it was the big jar, I laughed. Cool story.
Great concept. Cute story.
Nice story. I thought about doing something about demons getting a detention slip at demon school…probably for doing something good. But I like the evil getting in trouble at normal school but being held to an evil standard. Creative take on the prompt.
An S. Hack inspired story
Yogi Bear watched as Boo Boo walked down the trail, his stubbly little tail drooping and his rounded shoulders even rounder than usual. Boo Boo was just an average bear, but to Yogi, he was like a son. Yogi loved the little guy, though he never voiced his feelings.
“Hey there, Boo Boo.”
“Hello Yogi,” Boo Boo said and kicked at the ground. He held an envelope in his tiny paw.
“What’ve you got there, Boo Boo, did you win the sweepstakes?”
“It’s from the ranger.” He handed the envelope to Yogi, whose face lit up as he read.
“Boo Boo, I’m so proud. You stole your first picnic basket.”
“Yeah, but I got caught.”
“Getting caught’s not so bad. That’s how you learn to be smarter than the average bear.”
“I don’t feel so smart and I’m still hungry.”
“Don’t worry yourself Boo Boo, Yogi‘s here.”
Soon, the duo ran through the campground, a picnic basket in hand for each, the bellowing ranger in tow. After a time, the ranger gave up, cursing and shaking his fist.
Safe in their cave, they sat to eat. Boo Boo scarfed down two bologna sandwiches as Yogi unwrapped his first.
“You gotta be kidding me! Tofu?”
Boo Boo quickly polished off his last sandwich and Yogi eyed him suspiciously.
“You knew about the tofu, didn’t you?”
“It’s like I always say,” Boo Boo said. “I’m smarter than the average bear.”
Yogi stewed silently, but inside, his heart swelled.
So cute! 😀
Hmm. Only you can prevent writer’s block. And you have…
Hack
I loved this. Nice use of tofu.
Aww Yogi and Boo Boo, I remember them so well. Great way to use the prompt. Loved it!
Great use of the characters with a nice ending. Definitely a unique take on the prompt and the note.
(I’ve neglected the Girl for too long. This seemed to be a good prompt to bring her back at about age nine.)
“Read out that part a’gin, Myrtis,” Myrtis, that’s my mama, “part ‘bout how big that boy were.”
“Mama, I read that twice already.” In my mind I could see Granny grinning ‘round her teeth, holding her spit bottle, and my mama shaking her head at her mama, but I knew she’d do it. We mostly don’t tell Granny ‘no’.
Granny can read, she just likes for Mama to read out the newspaper and such, things what Mama brings from the tourist home down on highway 50 she cleans for. I like to look at colored pictures in the magazines. I got a whole box full under the bed, pictures I cut out to keep. Granny got put out I used her good scissors, so last Christmas I got my very own pair. Santa musta read my letter.
Now I was laying in my bed ‘cross from Mama’s, listening to Mama and Granny in the kitchen. Granny’d read the note teacher wrote time I got home, said, “Girl, what yore mama gonna think ‘bout this?” Me, I’m the Girl.
Teacher’d told me what was in the note, so I didn’t have to look in the envelope, ‘sides, she’d licked the flap, so Granny’d know if I did. Mama’d worked late, bus load of Northern tourists coming in the morning, so I was in bed when she come home. But I could hear the talking, our house ain’t big.
“Says here,” Mama’s voice was tired, “says Bruce Howard—“
“I reckon that’s old Henry’s grandson.”
“Yes, Mama, you said.” I hugged my pillow up tight, I liked this part, too. “Bruce’s nearly five feet tall and been picking on the littler children, recess time, when nobody was looking. Says he’d been warned, but he kept on, ‘til today when the Girl went right up to him, called him a bully, grabbed hold of his hair—“
“That whole family got a greasy look ‘bout ‘em.”
“Mama, let me finish. Grabbed hold of his hair, dragged him over to a teacher, told Bruce to say he was going to change his ways.”
“Well, Myrtis, we both know she coulda done a whole lot worse. She’s learnin’.”
“Hope so,” Mama said, then read out ‘bout how teacher didn’t know what to do, ‘cause somebody needed to make Bruce stop and now maybe I had. Teacher wrote I’d had a stern talking to.
I like that word, stern, I’m real tired tonight, but tomorrow I’ll write it in my notebook what’s in the box with my pop-it beads and the magazine pictures. I thought some more about that box and the scissors. I don’t really believe in Santa Claus any more, but I’m gonna keep on writing him a letter, ever single year ‘til I’m all grown up.
The Girl hasn’t missed a step, as far as being entertaining goes. One can’t help like someone who asks for scissors for Christmas.
Yay! The Girl returns! It’s been a long time. 😀 It’s so good to “hear” their voices again. It’s like visiting with old friends.
The reason for her detention made me smile. I was like “Yeah. You go, Girl. You show that greasy-haired bully what.”
I so enjoy your dialogue–you write it as they say it and I hear it as if they spoke it. Does autocorrect drive you crazy? Great story.
I got detention for walking out of class today. But it wasn’t my fault.
It went like this: Mr. Peter’s was talking about Henry Rathbone, who, if you don’t know was the guy sitting next to President Lincoln when Lincoln got shot at the theater by John Wilkes Booth. Anyway, this Rathbone guy, he’s with his fiancé, watching the play when Booth busts in and blows Lincoln’s brains out. Rathbone tries to catch the guy but ends up getting himself stabbed. He lives but blames himself about Lincoln. It drives him crazy. Really. So much that he ends up killing his own wife and stabbing himself.
Mr. Peter’s was always telling us stuff that wasn’t in the books, but this one was too much. When he was talking about the way Henry Rathbone was…haunted, welI, i asked to be excused. I did, I asked, but Mr. Peter’s told me to wait, said the bell was about to ring. But I couldn’t wait, and so I left, even when he called out behind me, “David, where do you think you’re going?”
I thought I was going away. Why did I want to hear about this guy being haunted and screaming and Lincoln’s blood and stab wounds and then how this guy got all depressed because he let the president die?
So, I got home and Mom saw that I got detention, being that she has that stupid Class Dojo app on her phone and so she gets alerts about everything single thing I do wrong and never anything I do right. So I walk in and she’s all like, “David, what happened at school today?”
Before I could answer (which, what was I supposed to say?) there this loud bang in the basement. I jumped and Mom closed her eyes for a super long time and exhaled and sighed and pinched between her eyes. “You know what, just, just can you go outside and check on Bev?”
I stood there for too long. Long enough to think about how a person could be haunted, not just a big house on a hill like on TV. I stood there until another bang and my mom finally snapped and said, “David, just please.”
Fine.
My dad came back from Afghanistan jumpy and nervous. Haunted. He stays in the basement (where we hear the bangs) but if you go down there and try to talk to him about the Indians or how the Browns might actually be decent his year he either stares at the cinder-blocks or tells you to go away. Tells me to go away.
I’m really hoping he’s not like Henry Rathbone. But when Mom squeezes between her eyes and her voice shakes and quivers and snaps at me like she never used to until Dad came home, it makes me wonder. Henry Rathbone only saw one person get shot. My dad saw a whole war. Really, it makes you wonder.
When my dad was gone, I didn’t worry about him like Mom did. Dad was a soldier. I knew he would be okay. I figured he’d finish his tour and come home and tousle my hair and maybe hoist me up and ask me how my fastball was humming along. And he did tousle my hair, but he didn’t hoist me up. He couldn’t drive and his smile was different, it didn’t stretch out like it used to, didn’t shimmer like the American flag on a sunny Fourth of July. He ate supper with us—for a while—the first night we ordered pizza and Uncle Jim and some friends came over and Dad seemed like Dad, even tossing the football and hugging on my mom like he never thought he’d see her again. And then he started waking up at night. He started going downstairs.
And I’ll bet old Henry Rathbone never screamed like that.
So with Dad banging and Mom sighing I ran out to check on Bev, the only one who wasn’t haunted around here. She singing, doing cartwheels in the yard and when she saw me she stopped and smiled. She was only eight, too young to remember the old dad, which was kind of nice for her but sad, too. Because the old dad used to smile like that.
Just like that.
Nice Pete. Heart wrenching, but very nice. I enjoyed it.
You always do such a great job getting inside your character’s emotional life. After reading I knew this family, and their situation, too well. Wonderful.
You did a great job of immersing the reader right into the heart of this family’s struggles and I could empathize with every character. I also appreciated the vernacular from the kid’s perspective. Solid work!
Gosh, that was painfully touching and intense.
Touching story. Put many aspect of life into perspective. Sometimes…too much is going on, for the little things to matter. But some of the little things, are the big things.
“A detention slip.” I set the paper on the table and looked at my son. “Do you want to talk about it?”
He bowed his head.
“Jimmy? You’ve never gotten a detention slip before. So, what happened? Why’d you get one now?”
He mumbled his answer.
“What?”
He shifted his weight. “I said, I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”
“I know that.”
He raised his head.
“But I want to know what happened.”
He gave me a long searching look as if he were mentally weighing the pros versus the cons. “Eddie Haskell was picking on Veronica Mars again.”
It took me a few minutes to decode the nicknames. Eddie Haskell = Pete Bovinski, smarmiest, most obnoxious kid in the whole school. Veronica Mars = Angelica Mishenthorpe, smartest girl in school and supposedly the prettiest.
“He was saying stuff that made her upset. She was crying, Dad. Crying!” He shifted his weight again. “I’ve never seen her cry before. She’s always so tough. She can take all sorts of trash from anyone. But Eddie hurt her bad this time. He said stuff that was just flat out mean. So, she started crying. So, I told him to knock it off or I’d punch him. Eddie laughed and laughed and said some more mean garbage at her.” Jimmy shrugged nervously. “So, I punched him and I punched him again and again and I think I might have broken his nose.”
I sighed. “You shouldn’t have done that. You should have told the teachers.”
He flapped his hands in frustration. “But, Dad! That never works. You don’t know how Eddie is. As soon as the teachers show up, he gets all schmoozy with them. He acts like he never did anything wrong and everyone’s just getting all worked up about nothing.”
I frowned. “And they believe him?”
“You don’t know how convincing he can be. He’s a schmooze artist.” He lowered his gaze. “Are you mad at me?”
I considered all the facts. I should be mad at him. “Getting into fights with other kids isn’t something I condone.”
Jimmy seemed to shrivel up a little.
“But I get why you did it. Heck, I’d probably do the same thing if I were you.”
He peeked up at me. “Really?”
“Yeah. Just don’t make a regular occurrence of it. Okay? Next time you see him picking on Veronica or anyone else, you tell a teacher.” I smiled. “And you do your absolute best to convince them. No more fighting. Got it?”
He nodded. “Got it.” He hugged me. “Love you, Dad.”
I patted his back. “Love you too.”
Cool story, Cosi. It’s good to see Eddie Haskell get what’s coming to him. He always seemed to avoid a beating on Leave it to Beaver. Of course, he had Walley to protect him. Great dialog.
Thank you so much! 😀
Great dad, great way to handle the situation. If only more dads…….
Great “Dad” story. Lucky the kid wasn’t kicked out of school considering how things are today.