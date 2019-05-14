When I was younger, I never got into trouble at school. It seems that because I was the quiet, introspective type everyone assumed I could do no harm. Sometimes I tried to get into trouble just to defy expectation, but my plans seemed to backfire because I wasn’t breaking big enough rules.

Creative Writing Prompt: School Daze

Your character’s child comes home with a detention slip to sign, but your character isn’t angry. What’s the reason that they aren’t angry with their child for getting into trouble at school?

Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.