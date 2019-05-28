Aren’t museums fascinating? While peeking into another world, I imagine what those from the past might think about the stories an exhibit tells …
Creative Writing Prompt: Museum Artifacts
Take a look around a museum, or recall your favorite pieces in a museum. Imagine what the past lives of these artifacts look like. Alternatively, you may imagine what the everyday objects in our lives might look like in a museum and what stories future generations will tell about them.
Jen, this is an original concept so def steer clear of Darth and Ella in my opinion. I don’t have an alternative to offer at present but I will keep thinking. I am really enjoying the economy of your writing. It stands out and that bodes well.
My favorite piece of art in the world is a Hellenistic statue that is in the Capitoline Museum in Rome. It is so wonderful because it is so simple and so real. In this story, I imagine a soldier returning to the home where at some point this statue must of resided.
Gaius Ateius Quintillius could not stop shaking. After the miles he had traveled and the ordeals he had overcome, he no longer had the strength to knock on the door of his own house. Standing in the soft, warm sunlight of Rome in the spring, his mind still returned to the dark forests of Germania. The smell of the city around him replaced by the stench of death and decay.
Eventually, he broke from his reverie and struck the door with the butt of his spear. Soon he heard the shuffling footsteps of the ancient slave Lucius approach the door, who opened it with a creaking sound that was followed by an oath to some gods that the young Quintillius did not know.
“Ave, Lucius. Are my parents home?”
“Young one, I… we… you live?” The aging porter asked it as a question, not a statement. As if the soldier before him was a ghost, and not there in the flesh.
“I do live, and I am tired and hungry. My parents?”
“Oh, yes. Your Parents?” he replied, looking at his hands as he tried to remember something. “Yes. Your parents and the rest of the household are at the coast for the month. No one but a few maids my humble self are here now. Yes… Oh my. Please, young master, come in.”
Quintillius walked through the door into his family’s home. It had not changed. An yet, it felt foreign. Different. He walked straight through the impluvium to the garden in the rear of the plot. This is where he has spent most of his childhood — playing with his siblings in the open space, taking lessons under the colonnade.
He sat down on the stone bench he had used during those lessons, leaning his spear and pack against the walls. He was so tired.
He stared at the tile that covered the ground under the colonnade for a long time. It was so smooth and clean. The past three years had been spent walking, marching, sleeping, and fighting on dirt and mud.
Eventually, he looked up and gazed into the garden. Then he started to cry. Sitting on a stone pillar was a bronze Statue that his father had brought back from Athens. Spinario. The boy removing a thorn. He had forgotten all about it.
Naked, the shepherd sat on a rock and focused all of his concentration on pulling a large thorn from the bottom of his foot. Nothing else in the world mattered. He was not heroic like carvings of gods, demi-gods, and senators that decorated the temples and public places of Rome. He was a boy focused on a simple task, innocent and unaware of the pain that life could deliver.
Gaius Ateius had been that boy before he had gone to war. Before two-thirds of his Century had been slaughtered in those dark woods. Before he had killed and slaughtered entire villages in revenge.
He lifted his leg in imitation of the Thorn Plucker and looked at the hobnailed bottom of his boots, worn down from his long march home. He sobbed, lamenting over the loss of so much, wishing that he only had to worry about a thorn in his foot.
Varus, Varus! Give me back my legions! An excellent vignette which for me was about how our own experiences colour our perception of things. The statue was familiar to him but hadn’t moved him until he identified with it. My own fav sculpture is also of feet, a dancer stooping to re-tie her sandal. My constructive penny’s worth would be that there is some repetition you could eliminate to help the flow. Really good.
Thank you and thank you for the comment on repetitions. I’m going to get a sticker for my laptop that says do not repeat words, repeating words is bad, you need to work on less repetition in your words.
Great suggestion and I have fixed a lot. I do wish they would let you edit entries after people make good suggestions.
New and improved version here: https://ericsworddoodles.wordpress.com/2019/05/30/the-thorn-plucker/
“VITTORIA OF FLORENCE
More years ago then I can remember, my Mother took my hand in hers and we walked through her house. Treasures were placed in several places and had blended with the fifties coffee tables, cheap lamps from garage sales along with a priceless carved, seven feet tall Chinese cabinet that Mother said was from the Ming Dynasty.
“Kerry, pick one thing only that’s dear to your heart and I’ll place your name on it.”
“It’s in your bedroom Mom.”
“You mean Vittoria. The alabaster piece?”
“Yes, I’ve always been fond of it. Does it need to be cleaned?”
“It does but there are stains on her face I’ve never noticed before.”
I looked closer and saw the alabaster not only stained but under each eye, were small etchings on each cheek. I knew enough to research the carving of a beautiful young woman wearing a bonnet. An off the shoulder dress adorned her and for some reason, she looked pensive and sad.
“Mom, why are you hesitating, is there something I need to know and things you already know?”
She took my hand again and quickly left her bedroom and shut the door. She trembled as she tried to compose herself. She pointed toward the living room and we sat in the far end of it.
“I don’t want to be overheard”
“Mom, there’s no one in the house but the two of us.”
“That’s not true, she hears me all the time.”
“Who, Mom? Sit down and tell me.”
“I know you think my wheels have fallen off. Vittoria, those stains on her face, they’re caused by tears, real, salty tears. It’s happened about five times this month and getting worse. Still think I’m sane?
“Yes, go on and tell the rest.”
“Your great grandmother took a trip to Italy at the turn of the century and met a famous sculpturer, by the name of Ferdinando Victi. He was forty five, she happened to be twenty. He asked her to model for him and she did. He named it Vittoria, my sculpture”
“She must have been beautiful”
“Oh she was. He used her face in four more carvings, they sold immediately.”
‘Did they have an affair?”
“Yes, all of Florence knew and so did Ferdinando’s wife. She tried to poison both of them. My grandmother survived, Ferdinando died. She fled Florence, took the sculpture and the pedestal with her and sailed home. The affair and the after-mat was in world news because Ferdinando was a world famous artist that died.”
So what happened when your grandmother got home with her portrait in Alabaster.”
“All hell broke loose, her father threw her out of the house.”
“Pretty mean isn’t it?”
“I think so. Take the sculpture and pedestal with you. She will be a friendly ghost with you. Dust her once a week and tell her for me, ‘It’s time to get over this and straighten up.’”
***Come inside, come inside! Rest assured you’ll get your money’s worth!***
“What kind o’ museum is this Keith? I never heard o’ one with a carnival barker at the door.”
“Me either, Greg.”
“What about you, Carl?”
“Nope. Na’ ever.”
***Now look folks, there behind that glass, stands a real blade of grass! Be careful as you pass!”***
“Real grass, ya say?”
“He’s jokin’, what?”
***Move along! Move along!***
“Blimey, what a cracker, Carl!”
“Wish he’d tone it down a smidge.”
“Pain in the arse, if you ask me, Greg.”
*** Now look straight up, folks! Right before your eyes, we’ve pulled laughter from the skies! Try not to laugh until he cries, because he’ll die, oh yes he’ll die!***
“Carl, if this a museum, I’m a day-old scone. Whadda ya say we bugger out of here?”
“No, Keith. Let’s see what happens next.”
***Right in here a Gypsy Queen (in a glaze of Vaseline) will perform on guillotine!***
“What a scene, Greg, what a scene!”
***Next upon a stand, won’t you please extend a hand to Alexander’s ragtime band!***
“Tha’s Dixieland for sure, fellas. Dixieland.”
***Step in here you fool, here’s a sight to make you drool—seven virgins and mule!***
“Whoa, keep it cool, keep it cool!”
***So welcome back, my friends…***
“To the show that never ends.”
“We’re so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside.”
“Come inside, the show’s about to start.”
“Guaranteed to blow your head apart.”
“Come and see the show.”
“Come and see the show.”
“See…the…show-ow-ow!”
Dedicated to Keith Emerson and to Greg Lake (who’ve passed on) and to Carl Palmer.
I don’t think I could handle a museum that went at such break-neck speed. Well played Hack.
Ha! Took me a few lines to remember the song. Fantastic reference. I’m pulling up Brain Salad Surgery right now to listen to.
Welcome back, my friends
To the show that never ends…
My breath catches when I see it.
A kylix: a flat drinking vessel used by the ancient Greeks at symposia, Achilles and Patroclus picked out in red slip on a background black as Homer’s ships. They share a cup of wine before Peleus’s son leaves to seek immortality.
It is one among twenty in the cabinet, but the only one intact.
The ceiling lights of the Heraklion Museum reflect in the glass, illuminating the face of a thirty year old man in waistcoat and fedora. My fingers hover a cigarette paper’s width from the glass; they still feel the thin hard clay, the dry earth I scraped from its surface; just as I can still smell the sweet pine and basil. ‘These are sensations you will never forget,’ Laurence had said.
I doubted it at the time.
It was Mother’s idea. She said I needed a distraction from the automobile accident, the climate would aid recovery and the exercise would be good for my leg – she was wrong about that. Besides, I was reading Homer before I could walk, she said, though she exaggerated that too.
Laurence met me from the boat and I knew instantly we should be friends. He laughed and joked at everything, even my limp – but he carried my bags all the way up to the boarding house. We were excavating a Hellenistic fort – south of Knossos where Evans had been digging three years before – ten of us, from all over Europe, unaware of the titan ready to wake.
But it was Laurence who enthralled me. The evenings, we sat drinking young red wine and talking of the ancients: Homer and Thucydides, Alcibiades and Nestor. Knowledge flowed from him and, as ageless cicadas sang, I drank with Tantalus’s thirst. He was my companion, my teacher, my hero.
So it was no surprise when the letter offering him Professor of Classical Studies at Cambridge came through the day before we were due to leave, the day I found the kylix, the most perfect Laurence said he’d seen. That night we celebrated, together one last time, drinking from a hero’s cup.
I got to Cambridge when I could; the last time was in the summer of 1915. We shared a bottle of wine. Laurence was excited; his company had received their embarkation orders.
‘The Dardanelles, I swear, James. Top secret of course, but I know that’s where we’re heading. Just think, Hisarlik within a spit. The City of Priam! The footsteps of Achilles! Damn your leg, I’d give everything to have you there.’
‘Closing soon.’
The official taps my arm. I nod and hold up a finger to indicate I’ll be along in a minute. One minute, to pack all those memories.
Calm descends and I decide I have reached journeys end. I will not continue to the Bosphorus, to see a name on a slab of marble.
Here is our memorial, our love still intact, as the day I found it.
I like your writing style. Good concept and story. It evoked in me memories of youth and friendship, and of loss. You could expand your story more fully, which I think you should do. Thanks for sharing.
I also enjoy your writing style. It’s effortless to follow, pulls me in, and sets my imagination working from the first line. This was a great story as well, and I learned a new word, which is always good. Had to Google kylix.
I do like this, old and new history. I could picture the person’s reflection in the glass.
Rolly admired the machine lovingly. It had been a nine year project and was finally ready for a test run.
“Can I drive?” said Jeremy.
“What, you work with me a few months and you think you get to drive?” Rolly whopped his son lightly upside the head.
They strapped themselves in and powered up. Lights flashed, then darkness, then more light. Soon, it was like a high speed slide projector, repeating light and dark, then a constant blur. They lost track of time until finally, the machine whirred to a stop.
Rolly recognized the faded walls, though the roof was half caved in, rotting with age.
“I think we went forward,” Rolly said. “I thought you set it go backwards.”
“I did. I wanted to go back and buy Google stock.”
“That was the plan, yes,” said Rolly. “But obviously we’re in the future. Look at the house.”
“You must have done something wrong.”
“Oh, now it’s my machine, Mr. Hotshot programmer?”
“I just wired the controls. You designed it.”
“No matter; let’s go look around.”
They pushed the front door and it fell outward. A group of kids on the other side of a glass wall gasped and pointed. They all wore silver and gold suits of reflective material. Their heads were completely shaved. Rolly approached the glass and the kids backed up, frightened.
“Please go back in the house,” an amplified voice said. “You will be instructed soon.”
“What’s going on?” Rolly shouted. Electric pulses assaulted their feet. They hopped around and soon ran into the house to escape the pain.
“I think we’re captives,” Jeremy said.
“Yes, it appears so Captain Obvious.”
The voice was back. “You are on display at the Museum of Ancient Civilization. Ask no questions.”
“You can’t keep us here!” Rolly shouted. There was one strong electric pulse that quickly quieted the man.
“We have displays that are cooperative and displays that are hostile. It works well for us either way. You will be fed and cared for, regardless of the choice you make.”
Rolly started to say something, but Jeremy hushed him. “We will cooperate,” Jeremy said.
“Excellent. Tonight, the house will be refurbished and tomorrow you will begin to interact with the patrons. You will be instructed at that time.”
The voice said no more. Jeremy motioned for Rolly to get in the time machine. It soon became apparent it had no power. Jeremy adjusted the controls and tried the emergency batteries, but all was still. One at a time, they got out of the machine. A full course dinner steamed on a table that hadn’t been there before.
“One thing’s for sure,” Rolly said as they ate. “I’m not doing any tricks or anything.”
Loved this story! Great blend of light-hearted and terrifying.
I’ve dug alot up but I’ve never been a museum piece. Good read jhowe.
Good story. It makes me wonder who else is in the museum. Maybe it’s best they don’t know. All they need is some way to recharge their time machine batteries, so I have hope for them.
Sorry for the lengthy post. I did cut some…
I parked at the curb, where the high weeds and crab grass had nearly swallowed whole the FOR RENT sign in the yard. I grabbed the shovel from my trunk and tried to act casual. The small house looked mostly the same, the roof was now brown and the beige siding had taken on some algae and grime, coming loose near Mom’s old bedroom window. The porch had been redone and now needed another redoing, missing spindles, the white paint gone gray with time.
Around the side, the oil tank was gone, a shiny padlock held the latch to the crawlspace. My old hiding spot, where I would scurry beneath the house knowing my sister would never dare, with the spiders, my head bumping the shelves that held paint brushes in jars of gasoline, turpentine, gas and oil and other smelly liquids spilling onto my legs.
In the back, the weeds were nearly trees now, and the trees were scabby and sick, dropping limbs and branches onto the chain link fence. I stopped in the yard, catching my breath, reeling in time. I turned for the back porch, almost hearing the screen door slam, my mother calling me in for dinner.
From the stoops, I measured it out. Fifteen steps took me past the maple, so I recalculated, with smaller steps, like those of an eight-year-old, cutting left then clearing the dead leaves with my shoe.
The sweat slipped off my nose, landing in the overturned dirt. I laughed because I was trembling, imagining what I’d say to the cops, landlord, prospective tenants.
“Don’t mind me, I’m just here for the treasure.”
A treasure indeed. More specifically, a Bert Blyleven rookie card eight-year-old me had buried in a time capsule. Funny, the things we remember, my memory jogged to a jolt when I came across the Blyleven card on ebay, the current bid just over five thousand dollars.
I could use five grand. Or I suppose I should say, my bookie could use five grand.
If memory serves, Nolan Ryan was in there, too. And so I changed course, dug again, arms burning, back screaming. All of my landmarks and markers had changed. Those trees were leaning and tired, vines overtaking the sunlight. The dirt was hard, roots and rocks and then finally red clay. I wiped my brow, another glance at the old house. It was out here I escaped my parents constant fighting, my little sister’s crying. It was in this backyard I took each morning, knowing that sun would come through and I’d have a new day to roam, climb, scrape, run, fall, hop, skip, ride, hike, throw, toss, catch, and sort through the day.
A day was so much back then.
In the dirt, the shovel tapped metal. I was in a foot, foot and a half maybe. A closer look and I saw the red outline, the handle and latches of my Evil Kenevil lunchbox.
My heart, already clanging around in my chest, found a new gear. I fell to my knees, my shirt clinging to my back, clawing and digging out my artifact.
Wiping and brushing, I unearthed the tiny tomb, some rust climbing up Mr. Kinevil’s shoulder, but his smile as glamorous as ever.
The latches took some work to open. Forty-three years of rest had made them stubborn. I opened the box and peered into the keepsakes. An eight-year old’s worldy possessions.
Some rocks, marbles, Monopoly pieces. I chuckled because I’d even stashed the deed to Boardwalk. But the brown paper bag had my attention.
I unfolded the soft wrinkles, then, wiping my hands on my shirt, hearing the quiver in my breaths, carefully pulled out the cards.
Jackpot. Bert was there, but I didn’t touch it with my filthy hands. I left it in the bag, carefully sorted through the others. Nolen. Hank. Willie. I was smiling when I saw a folded sheet of yellowed paper.
I recognized my father’s half cursive, half print writing.
Joey,
Looks like you’ve got your time capsule here. Nolan Ryan, that guy is really something, huh?
Hey kid, I don’t always tell you this, but I love you, you hear? Your Mom and me, we have our problems, but none of that is your fault. You’re a great son. A great brother to your little sis. Sometimes, I just love watching you play in the backyard. You’ve got a great heart, Joey. I’m proud of you.
Love,
Dad
Fifty years and he never said he loved me. Not even when he left home. Not when he got sick.
I covered the holes. A failed man, in both love and fortune, I stumbled around the house, to the yard, shovel over shoulder, my dirt covered lunchbox in my grasp. My shirt had come untucked, my pants loose and stained and soaked. My face was slick with tears and sweat as I got to the car and sat. Just sat. I stared at the house and its blemishes and how it forever held a part of me within its walls. Then I turned to my treasure, where I’d found something more valuable than cards or memories or money.
Something I’d been looking for my whole life.
I like this story a lot. Moving ending.
I especially liked the line “A day was so much back then.”
And I liked evil kenevils’s smile. Another humdinger of am emotional ride, Pete. Is boardwalk our Mayfair then?
Aw, sweet story. Makes me think about my dad, and now I want to go and find my old baseball cards.
Wow, Pete. Super good. Loved this!
Like his father before him, Hery-ibmen was a stone mason who worked in the quarry during the flooding season of the Nile. The annual flood made it impossible to work the fields, so he used a hammer and imported iron bar to break up granite slabs, and carve them into the vessels used to transport the nobility into the afterlife. Hery-ibmen would never know that three thousand years later an impressionable, young man would stand beside a display case in the Museum of Natural History in Chicago, Illinois, and wonder about the man who had made the sarcophagus.
Hery-ibmen worked with his young son, Nedjesmen, in the quarry. He pointed at the slab that Nedjesmen practiced on.
“See how the grain breaks, Nedjesmen? Here and here? Carve seed here, and after the break, carve the harvest.”
“I want to carve Apep.” Nedjesmen said.
“Apep is too big. What will happen to the stone when you try to carve over the break, eh? Carve what the stone gives you. Follow the grain and you will see the image. Why do you want to carve Apep?”
“Because Apep has fire for eyes, and wings with spikes, and flies through the sky making everything red when the sun-god dies each evening.”
“Sometimes the sky is clear and the passage is easy, but whether red or clear, the sun-god is reborn each morning. Both Apep and Ra are required for eternal balance. You can carve Apep when they give you a bigger slab, after your skill increases.”
“Can I carve Heka?” Nedjesmen asked.
Hery-ibmen chucked
.
“Not all carvings are of gods. Harvest and seed are also part of Ma’at. When the vegetation dies with the harvest, it is reborn the following year through the seed, and the eternal balance is maintained.”
Nedjesmen kicked a small rock, unconvinced. Ra rose above the rim of the quarry. The cool air would soon warm, and it would be comfortable for a while, before the heat came. Nedjesmen stood still in his loincloth, feeling the first breezes of the day swirl around his legs. He looked up at his father.
“If I carve the seed and the harvest, can I then carve Apep?”
“We’ll see son. We’ll see.”
Ah, the impatience of youth. The Characters came across well and kicking the rock showed good emotion. So let it be written. So let it be done. Good story
*****************************
ESTELLE
I’m not sure what made me visit the local museum, except that it doesn’t charge admission, and for good reason. It’s a small building with no real attractions. Most of the exhibits are old books or pictures. They depict a thriving port and a long forgotten glory.
Now, of course, the city is dying; collapsing under a corrupt government and a never-ending influx of drugs and crime.
The museum was part of the main square once. It’s surrounded by federal style buildings and opulent fountains, long since dry. The courthouse moved, and main square with it. Old town isn’t safe to visit after dark anymore. It’s risky even during the day.
A corner display catches my eye. It’s a life-sized statue of a beautiful woman in a tight corset. The wood is cracked, and the paint is chipped, but the lifelike detail is exquisite!
A black and white photo next to the woman shows a merchant ship, covered in sails and crowded with people. The American flag flies majestically from its stern, and attached prominently to the bow is the wooden maiden. Her freshly painted eyes sparkle, her lips draw in a matronly smile. A plaque beneath the photo reads “Estelle, 1854”.
Suddenly I am standing on the deck of the magnificent vessel. Sheets of stinging rain fall from a midnight black sky. Men rush in every direction, working with impressive speed and synchronization. Some adjust sails. Some bail water. Their urgent shouts pierce the roaring wind.
A bolt of lightning illuminates a jagged sea. The waves are taller than the ship. My stomach lurches, and I feel panic well up inside me.
“Not a seafarer, I see.” The voice behind me is deep and authoritative. I turn to see a dark-haired man with protruding brow and a thick military mustache standing near the bridge. His tailored jacket and distinctive cap tell me at once that he is the ship’s captain.
“Excuse me?” I ask, stunned that the captain would address me.
“You’re not part of my crew? One of the passengers we picked up in Boston I reckon. Perhaps you’d better weather the storm below deck with the others?”
I stand, mouth agape, for too long as my mind searches for reply. The captain’s eyes soften, and he smiles a comforting smile.
“I know it looks frightening,” he says. “I assure you, Estelle will make it through. She always does. In two days, we’ll be sharing a drink at the grandest port in the land!”
“Port Sterling?” I ask. He can’t possibly mean my slum of a town?
“Aye. Port Sterling,” the captain nods, a dreamy look in his eye.
The journey ends as abruptly as it began. I am back at the museum, standing in front of Estelle’s peeling paint and overtight corset.
It’s getting late. I have to leave before the seedier elements of the city show themselves, but perhaps I will come back tomorrow. For some reason, I find myself strangely curious about those old books.
******************************
Great story. When you lose yourself so completely in the moment, you conquer both space and time. Nice set up and execution.
Mr Ben’s museum! If you have ever seen that children’s TV show. Every week a different artefact, a different adventure. I can see much potential in what you have done here, perhaps another visit to the museum is called for. You show a firm hand on the tiller. Good story.
[Follows "97. The Award", under "School Daze." You can see a listing of the Darth Barbara saga chapters—and novelized sample chapters—by clicking on my name above. The sample first comics for the first chapter are about half-way done. And please help me rename Barbara and/or the Saga! Proposed possibilities:

1. Barbara, Barbarella, "The Barbara", The Barbara Saga

2. Ruby, Rubella, "Ambassador Rubella", Ambassador Rubella Saga

]
1. Barbara, Barbarella, “The Barbara”, The Barbara Saga
2. Ruby, Rubella, “Ambassador Rubella”, Ambassador Rubella Saga
]
“I don’t want to leave!” screeched the child.
“Prince Oba-Oba… Lord aAde’vaniAme’aniObazhiVahad… It is your duty…”
“No!” Hiding under Barbara’s bed was a terrible idea, but the struts and wires that criss-crossed underneath did make it more difficult to pry the young prince out without inflicting harm. “I am staying right here. Forever.”
Thanks to an annulment and a ferry accident, Prince Oba-Oba was suddenly propelled to third-in-line to the throne of the Present Empire, not his native nation, and the weakest of the three kingdoms. Princess Amu-Amu’s intrigues may have contributed to this development. Barbara may or may not have indirectly helped advise suggesting something possibly contributory. “Will everyone leave us?”
The entourage looked at one another. Fourteen bodyguards. Fourteen attendants. Three tutors. Three nurses. One nurse-matron.
The Nurse-Matron nodded and herded them out.
“I won’t go.”
“Come here, and I will tell you something important.”
“No, BarbaraAngel’ofDeath, I will not.”
“OK. If you promise to listen carefully, I will tell you something important.”
“Fine.”
“You understand that I am dying.”
“What? No!” He did, nonetheless.
“I have taught you everything I know, and you are now an important prince. You will be a wise prince.”
“I will be a third-in-line. I will never be the emperor.” This was true, historical probability suggested. “I will be stuck in the palace doing nothing, just waiting for nothing.”
“Is that what is really going to happen? If you’ve listened carefully to my stories…”
“…”
“If you’ve really been listening, you know what is really going to happen.”
“They talk funny there.” The standard empiric at the Present Empire was a vulgate.
“You know that ‘Ambassador’ is the highest rank I’ve ever held, but I have not held that rank for many, many cycles. You know I don’t even have a rank anymore.”
“…”
“But, you know, I’m still running the Union.”
The prince sighed, and his voice turned mature, more befitting his dawning adolescence. “I know. Everyone comes to you for your advice.”
“All I do is advise, and thus I control everything.”
“Yes.”
“Here.” Barbara dropped an object onto the floor. She was not mobile enough to hand it to him carefully. It was something Mikhail had found and given to her. “This is called a ruler. Earthlings have not used it for a long time. It is a tool for measuring. But, it also controlled our lives. It ruled our lives. Measurement controlled everything.”
“…”
“My blessing to you is that you will rule likewise. Through careful measurements.”
“I don’t want to rule. I want to be a diplomat, like you.”
“Then that’s how you will rule.”
The prince finally crawled out, and climbed onto the bed, crying.
Barbara embraced him. “You will be a wonderful advisor.”
Ambassador Agademui abAmbada guOde, as he came to be known, was the architect of the Galactic Federacy, which came to replace the Galactic Union, and lasted about four hundred cycles.
Nicely done! Every week a little closer…
Interesting, ongoing story. It makes me want to read more. I don’t know much about the story and the names but here goes — As far as renaming it, I like the name Barbara, but I would switch the b’s in the name so it reads barBara. For me, it changes the pronunciation and puts the emphasis on the second half of the name. And, to keep things consistent, I would call it The ruBella Saga. barBara – The ruBella Saga. Then Bara and Bella can become shorter, more familiar names, possibly interchangeable, used only by close relatives, or maybe they become dominating names used by Nobility to belittle. hmmm, I’ll have to think about it some more.
