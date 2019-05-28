Aren’t museums fascinating? While peeking into another world, I imagine what those from the past might think about the stories an exhibit tells …

Creative Writing Prompt: Museum Artifacts

Take a look around a museum, or recall your favorite pieces in a museum. Imagine what the past lives of these artifacts look like. Alternatively, you may imagine what the everyday objects in our lives might look like in a museum and what stories future generations will tell about them.

Post your response in the comments below in 500 words or fewer.