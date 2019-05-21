It’s the end of the school year, which means teens in their formal attire are all over Applebee’s and other casual restaurants, eating riblet platters and posing for a photo before their big night …
Creative Writing Prompt: Awkward Prom Date
Your character’s prom date went … not so well. Why?
Rented tuxedo with custom cummerbund = $185.00
Matching corsage and boutonniere = $75.00
Escalade limousine with chauffeur and all the amenities = $195.00 /hour
Three course pre-prom dinner at Brennan’s = $140.00
Leaving early because your date found a new boyfriend at the prom = $Priceless