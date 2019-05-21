Writing Prompt: Awkward Prom Date

It’s the end of the school year, which means teens in their formal attire are all over Applebee’s and other casual restaurants, eating riblet platters and posing for a photo before their big night …

Creative Writing Prompt: Awkward Prom Date

Your character’s prom date went … not so well. Why?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

  1. AvatarWilliam

    Rented tuxedo with custom cummerbund = $185.00

    Matching corsage and boutonniere = $75.00

    Escalade limousine with chauffeur and all the amenities = $195.00 /hour

    Three course pre-prom dinner at Brennan’s = $140.00

    Leaving early because your date found a new boyfriend at the prom = $Priceless

