The old adage “write what you know” seems to be the most common writing advice out there. What this advice really means is that writers should start with what they know, and this exercise will do just that.

Creative Writing Prompt: Write What You Know

Begin with something familiar from your own life—such as a past event, something you know how to do, a character inspired by someone you know, or a place from your life—and put it in a fictionalized scene or story.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Have an amazing story idea, but need to learn the basics of how to write a book? WD University’s Fundamentals of Fiction will take you through all of the basics of writing a novel including how important it is to choose a great setting, how to build characters, what point of view you should choose, how to write great dialogue, and more. Register today!