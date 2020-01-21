What’s In a Name?

I’ve often found the Greek legend of the woman Cassandra to accurately mirror my life at times. According to the Greek myth, a woman named Cassandra was cursed by Apollo so that no one would believe her true prophecies. The last time I was reminded of this tale, a gas leak went on in my house for months because no one believed me when I said the house smelled like natural gas.

Creative Writing Prompt: What’s In a Name?

Build a character’s traits based on the meaning of their first or last name. You may have to consult a baby name website or Ancestry.com. Write a scene or story starring your new character.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

