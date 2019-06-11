What happened to me on this day? Very strange things indeed!
Creative Writing Prompt: What In The World?
Your character’s day has been every sort of strange that you can imagine. Write about it from their perspective—in the voice of a children’s book.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
A perfect slice of life, writer_sk. I hope she saved her baseball cards.
79. The Summary
[Follows “78. The Weapon”, under “Thrift Store Finds.” You can click on my name above for the rest of the Darth Barbara Saga. This is a bit off-prompt, but the Galactic Union is having a very strange few years, indeed. Sic transit imperium!]
This is Barbara.
Barbara is an advisor.
An advisor tells people what to do.
Barbara is an advisor for the Galactic Council.
The Galactic Council tells all the planets what to do.
That means Barbara tells all the planets what to do. She is very powerful.
One day, Barbara realized she had a problem. The Galactic Council kept asking her what to do. She told them, “You have to think for yourself! You have to be smart!”
“But, we don’t know what to do! You have to tell us what to do,” said the Galactic Council.
Barbara was very angry at them, but she cared about the Galactic Council, so she told them what to do anyway.
Then, Barbara realized she had another problem. The Galactic Military, which was mighty and strong, also started asking her what to do. She told them, “You have to take action! You have to be brave!”
“But, we are afraid of making mistakes! You have to tell us what to do,” said the Galactic Military.
Barbara was very disappointed in them, but she cared about the Galactic Military, so she told them what to do anyway.
This is a Kryzlam.
The Kryzlamei were very smart and very brave. And Barbara loved them very much.
The Kryzlamei hated Barbara, who kept telling them what to do.
The Kryzlamei hated the Galactic Council, who kept acting selfish and greedy and mean.
The Kryzlamei hated the Galactic Military, who kept destroying planets and moons and ways of life.
“Hmmm,” thought Barbara, “maybe the Kryzlamei should be in charge of the galaxy.”
So, Barbara did a very bad thing. She invited a very bad leader of a very bad planet to a big dance. The Kryzlamei were very upset at her, because that meant that she was being very hurtful.
Barbara ran away, and the Kryzlamei chased her.
“Wait!” said the Galactic Council. “You can’t chase Barbara. She tells us what to do!”
This made the Kryzlamei even more angry. “If Barbara is telling you to do all the selfish and greedy and mean things, then she is not a good person.”
“Wait!” said the Galactic Military. “You can’t hurt Barbara, She tells us what to do!”
This made the Kryzlamei even more angry. “If Barbara is telling you to destroy planets and moons and ways of life, then she is not a good person.”
The Galactic Council and the Galactic Military tried to stop the Kryzlamei, but the Kryzlamei were too smart and too brave.
They cried, “We need your help! Where are you, Barbara?”
Barbara ignored them.
“Tell us what to do!”
Barbara ignored them.
“Tell us how to stop them!”
Barbara ignored them.
So, the Galactic Council and the Galactic Military did a terrible thing. They went to a distant planet where a lot of Kryzlamei lived, and killed everybody there.
This made the Kryzlamei very angry. They decided to destroy the Galactic Council and the Galactic Military.
Just as Barbara wanted.
Well, Jennifer, You pulled off the children’s book format very well. This was very enjoyable and kind of summed things up nicely.
Monroe doesn’t like Mondays.
On most days, Monroe is a perfectly behaved girl.
On Saturday, Monroe helped her mother bake sugar cookies. They decorated them just so and the whole family enjoyed eating them.
On Sunday, after Church, Monroe went on a hike with her Father and her brother, Jacob. They gathered wildflowers from a meadow and brought them home. Monroe found a vase and arranged the flowers, just so.
On Monday morning, Monroe began acting strangely. It was a Monday, after all. When she refused to be a good girl, her father had to handcuff her to a drain pipe. He clamped the cuffs just so. Not too tight, not too loose. Just so.
By afternoon, Monroe was very cross. She began to speak meanly, using words that were hard to understand. Her mouth foamed like her mother’s dishwater. Not too sudsy, but sudsy just the same. Monroe’s father called their minster. She came immediately and talked to Monroe. From a distance of course.
The minister did what ministers do, and before long she gave up. She said they should wait it out. It would be Tuesday soon.
Tuesday was a long time coming, but it did come. The family was very tired. It wasn’t easy to have a demon in the family.
On Tuesday morning, Monroe kissed her mother before getting on the school bus. After the bus left, a van turned in the drive. The minister got out with two men wearing white coats. They asked about Monroe and Monroe’s mother told them she was on the bus. This made the men very cross. They got back in the van and hurried away. The minister and Monroe’s mother stood in the driveway, shaking their heads.
At dinner, Monroe’s father asked about Monroe. She was gone, of course. Her mother explained about the men in white coats. Her father asked if they knew about Mondays. Her mother shrugged. They’d find out soon enough.
Oh wow. Creepy. The use of her name over and over lent well to the rhythm.
I live on a popcorn farm. We grow popcorn and people buy it in stores. Our farm sits up high on a hill. Sometimes we get a bad storm with lightning and loud thunder. My older brother told me the thunder was the noise God makes when He’s bowling. God rolls His bowling ball and hits the pins. When the pins fall over that’s the thunder sound I hear. I don’t like it when God bowls. It’s too loud and I wish He would quit. But I’m not supposed to tell God what to do.
One day the lightning came, and God started bowling again. Then the lightning hit the popcorn on the corn stalks in the field. All of the popcorn started popping. It flew up in the air and rained down. It looked like snow on the ground.
Soon our pigs saw the popcorn. Their eyes got really big. They loved popcorn, but they were locked up in their pen. Fred was their leader. He was a very smart pig. Fred opened the gate with his nose, and the pigs ran into the field.
My mom saw the pigs in the field. She let out a yell.
“Henry! The pigs are loose! And they’re eating the popcorn!”
Henry was my dad. He jumped out of his chair and yelled.
“I’ll get my stick!”
“And I’ll get my broom!” my mom yelled back.
Together, they ran out of the house. We kids ran out too. We ran down to the field. The pigs were grunting and eating. Dad waved his stick. Mom raised her broom. Mom called out-
“Heeere Piggy Piggy Piggy! Here Piggy! Here Piggy!”
But the pigs didn’t listen. They didn’t want to go back to their pen. They wanted to stay in the field and eat more popcorn. They ran around and Dad chased them with his stick. Mom swept the popcorn with her broom.
I didn’t know what to do. The thunder had stopped. I think God stopped bowling to watch us chase after the pigs. I sat down and started eating popcorn. Fred the pig came over to me.
“Do you want some popcorn?” I asked.
I held out my hand. Fred grunted and ate the popcorn from my hand.
“What are you doing, Davey? Don’t feed them!” my mom said.
But I couldn’t help myself. I liked the pigs.
“It’s no good, Martha. We’ll never catch them. We might as well let them eat.” My dad told my mom.
“Sue-eeeeee! Sue-eeeee!” Dad yelled.
My dad always yelled that when it was time for the pigs to eat.
Dad saw the popcorn my mom had swept up into a pile. She was standing knee deep in it. He started to laugh. Mom looked over at Dad and she started to laugh with him. We kids laughed too.
“Don’t we look silly!” Mom and Dad said.
The pigs grunted their approval. They looked at us and they smiled. They were happy pigs.
DMelde, this was very entertaining. Nice children’s format. I’m glad they let the pigs eat.
This could be a real children’s picture book. Very warm tone
LIFE IS STRANGE
“Do you ever think your life is a dream?” I looked up at my mother who was stirring Quaker Oats in a pot on the stovetop to which she would add raisins resulting in a dish with a taste and consistency I’ve yet to duplicate.
“Hmm?” She looked distracted but I knew she was thinking of the answer.
“Yes, everyone wonders that at some point in their lives,” she said, lifting me up and hoisting me onto the adjacent washing machine which was right beside the pantry in our apartment above grandma’s. I opened my mouth to taste the warm spoonful she offered. Mom kissed me and went humming around the kitchen. She put my bowl on the table and gathered my shoes and coat for school. I slid down and got to eating.
“What’s that?” I motioned towards a big box.
“That’s the crib for the new baby when she gets here.” I smiled. Life was strange. Soon there would be another person in our family.
After school I dug a bunch of new roads in the dirt and connected them to the tree-root roads. I ran the matchbox cars through and made voices for them. I looked towards Tommy and Matthew’s house to see when they would come out.
“Get any cards this week? Matt was standing there with some baseball cards. I took some out of my pocket and we looked them all over not really knowing or caring about the meaning.
“Katie and Jaimie are home.” I pointed. We all got a game of tag going: me, Tom, Matt, Katie, Jaimie, Jenn who we called Jay, Nick and Jill. After tag we played kickball. My father came home.
He came and picked me up to give me a hug and kiss. He gave me another pack of baseball cards.
“Thanks, Dad.” I ripped them open to taste the gum inside and see if I got any Boston Red Sox or any interesting looking people, in general.
It was September and muggy, and I laid down on the lawn. The grass was soft and I remember thinking about why I couldn’t just sleep outside. Animals did. I guess they were made for it.
“Supper!” Mom’s beautiful apron was two different fabrics she’d sewn together but once matched they worked just as well as one piece with all the same color. Life was like the apron, I thought, it had a funny way of working out ok.
Mom redid my ponytail while I looked at the book I picked out at the school library. It was an alright choice. I had run out of time and grabbed it. I always picked “Frog and Toad” when mom brought me to the Elmwood Library.
The weather man on the news said tornadoes were somewhere. I looked out the window. The pink was coming out in the sky. Pink was my favorite color. I wondered if God knew that.
I pressed down on my mashed potatoes and made a little trail for the gravy to go down the mountain.
“Will the baby like mashed potatoes, Mom?”
THE END
A perfect slice of life, writer_sk. I hope she saved her baseball cards.
Haha yes I did save them and my son has em