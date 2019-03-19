If you’ve been paying attention to internet trends lately, you may have heard of the new “Trash Challenge,” a social challenge that takes after such phenomena as the Ice Bucket Challenge and others—but this one challenges participants to find a litter-filled location and clean it up. Today’s prompt, developed by WD editor Cassie Lipp, celebrates this proactive practice.

Writing Prompt: Trash Tales

Take a walk around the block near your home or work, and note the pieces of litter and discarded items you find along the way. Write a story or a scene based on the items you see lying around.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

You might also like: