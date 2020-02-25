Through Their Eyes

By: |

I just re-read The Little Prince, and I was reminded of how strange grown-ups must seem to children. There are some things grown-ups do that I still don’t understand. In fact, writing about things from the point of view of someone who sees the world differently is a great exercise in perspective.

Creative Writing Prompt: Through Their Eyes

Write a scene from a child’s point of view. How does the child see things differently from an adult?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.