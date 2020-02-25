I just re-read The Little Prince, and I was reminded of how strange grown-ups must seem to children. There are some things grown-ups do that I still don’t understand. In fact, writing about things from the point of view of someone who sees the world differently is a great exercise in perspective.

Creative Writing Prompt: Through Their Eyes

Write a scene from a child’s point of view. How does the child see things differently from an adult?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.