Writing Prompt: Thesaurus Abuse
Visit a thesaurus website (like Thesaurus.com), or grab a thesaurus from your book shelf if you have one. Search or flip through until you find five preposterously verbose, bombastic, grandiloquent alternatives for everyday words. (See what I did there?) Using all five terms, write a scene about a character who writes “purple prose” or speaks in overly flowery language. Make sure the character uses at least one of the words incorrectly. Include the reactions of the less pretentious characters he or she is addressing.
Need help getting started? Try looking at the list of synonyms for these terms: happy, smart, ugly, proud, brave
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
Take It to the Next Level:
Consider why a person might go out of their way to incorporate unnecessarily flowery language into their everyday speech or writing. Why do they feel the need to impress others in this way? What effects does it have on the character’s social life? Using the scene you already created, write the character’s internal dialogue, showing their search for the “right” fancy word and where they heard it in the first place.
“Because you’re getting on that flying machine.”
“I’m lacking comprehension, Rick. What about you?”
“I’m sojourning here with Captain Renault until the aeroplane gets safely away.”
“No, Richard, no! What happenstance has ensued with you? Last night…”
“Last night, we said a plethora of things. You said I was to do the ruminating for both of us. Well, I’ve done a lot of it since then and it all adds up to one metadata: You’re getting on that flugzeug with Victor where you belong.”
“But Richard, no, I’ve…”
“Now, you’ve got to train your auditory senses on me. Do you have any empirical thought datum of what you’d have to look forward to if you stayed here? Nine statistical simulations out of ten, we’d both wind up in a forced-labor internment gulag. Isn’t that true, Louis?”
(Renault) “I’m afraid Major Strasser would asseverate.”
“Oh, Richard, you’re verbalizing this only to make me go.”
“I’m relating it because of its ironclad veracity. Inside of us, we both know you belong with Victor. You’re part of his weltanschauung, the datapoint that keeps him going. If that aircraft leaves terra firma and you’re not with him, you’ll initiate self-condemnation. Maybe not today, and maybe not tomorrow, but soon, and for the rest of your mortal existence.”
“What about us?”
“We’ll in perpetuum have Paris. We’d forfeited it until you came to Casablanca. We got it back last eventide.”
“When I said I would never vacate from your…”
“And you never will. I’ve got a burdening task to do too. Where I’m going, you can’t supervene upon. What I’ve got to do, you can’t be any component of. Ilsa, I’m no good at being patrician, but it doesn’t take much to see that the vexations of three little proletariat don’t amount to a hill of legumes in this quasi-maniacal world. Someday you’ll subconsciously deduce that.”
“Oh, Richard…”
“Now, now. Here’s casting a reconnoitering gaze at you, kid.”
The color swatches sat in the spare room – brown on white. It had been awhile since I had touched or felt the ocean. Thoughts that were scattered like these streamed through my mind. The off green on the dried parsley that was meant for making a sauce last weekend. Unwashed rags in the corner – stained but white underneath. Something propelled me to the basement then to my father’s old paint cans. He wasn’t a fix-it type person but still not unusual enough not to have a couple paint cans on hand. The table on which they sat was old; I recognized it for what it was- our coffee table from when I was five. The paint was cream colored and then a can of dark pine green that I recognized as having been used to paint my great aunt’s porch.
Four white areas of comatose sky now spread around me; winter having arrested autumn. I wanted summer. I thought of dad waving from the porch peering over half glasses pretending not to supervise my plant watering. Yellow forsythia against the perfect purple of the lilac. Placeholder branches were now immovable and cold.
Envy, anger, sadness – I didn’t know what brought me to the old high school. I wasn’t supposed to be on the grounds. Green football field and maroon and gold school spirit.
A scandal they’d called it. My friend, my best friend, or so I thought – the assistant principal had called me a home wrecker. What would the students’ parents think if the news got out?
I heard her pose that question to other faculty. I had drunkenly punched the little wife of the basketball coach at a pub known to serve underage kids from the very high school at which I taught. Wait – there was more. He had been carrying on an affair with me and he promised he’d leave her for me. He said his divorce was being finalized.
As I entered the school my art room looked the same but after hours the stark contrast of natural light streaming in the window evoked a sadness within my stomach and soul. No students laughing and gossiping gathered around picking paint and mediums. No one asked my opinion on style or shading. I was alone with the idea that I’d ruined my career over a guy. I had gotten played.
I picked up a paint brush and approached the already assembled canvas. Laying out the colors I dipped my brushes freely and filled the canvas without thinking. Black was my pain. Gray was my dad’s illness, red was my anger, yellow my bittersweet love loss, a soft pink was my students and the white spaces were mine. They were blank but they added something to the art all the same.
Turning my iPod back on, I left the premises and broke into a light jog, orange sunset beautiful and warm wrapped me in its glow and I felt, on a spiritual level, that everything would be alright.
Used last week’s colors prompt cuz I won’t have time this week. Happy Thanksgiving everyone
My parents beamed with delight as Professor Aloysius introduced me to the podium. “The consummate and preeminent valedictorian”…is that what he said? I think he did. My father nodded his concurrency. No, what’s the word? Oh, that silly book of cinnamons. Once I give my overly-pompey speech, I’ll be all done with those. Then I can speak normal again.
I cleared my throat. Once for effect. Again for real.
“Extinguished educators, agitated parents, and disteemed fellow students. As I arrive to this ceremonial solemnity spawning my elephantine triumphs, I sternly gaze over the scholastic faces which appear to be radiating rhapsodically and vociferating, “TERMINUS!” Head up, index finger in the air, like I practiced over fifty times. Perfect.
“Yet, although nonetheless notwithstanding…” Oh, I thought I crossed one of those out. “…the impendulum garganchwine…I mean to say, gargantuine expostulations…” Gosh, what hard words.
“…which are forth or even thirdcoming to our hereafter non-status quos… ”
I glanced down. Where did my parents go? Oh, they’re crouching in their seats. Dad must have lost his glasses again. Why is everyone blowing their noses?
“…We surely shall not capitalate to the compulsions of NOSTALGIE DE LA BOUE!” Uh, there should have been some applause there. My class was grinning. I turned around to Aloysius…was he impressed by my french? No, he was wiping his eyes. Allergies can do that.
I paused and stared at my paper. I sill had a mountain of fifteen-letter words to get through, but the crowd seemed restless. My mother was glaring at me. Oh, my. That meant this wasn’t going well.
I sighed. I earned this place, haven’t I? This is MY few minutes of fame. I was entitled to say what I want.
I grabbed the podium for dear life, and screamed, “I NEED A JOB! I WORKED MY BACKSIDE OFF ALL THESE YEARS! I DID BETTER THAN ALL OF YOU! AND ALL I WANT IS TO BE ABLE TO SUPPORT MYSELF IN AN HONORABLE WAY. AND YOU DO TO! SO….LET’S DO IT! TOGETHER!”
I was blown away by the exploding standing ovation. Laughing Aloysius hugged me and did a jig. My parents cried, although maybe for a different reason.
And when I got home, I burned my preposterous book of cinnabons.
Splendiferous, rlk!
Hack
What an enjoyable read, I laughed out loud.
This continues what I wrote for last week’s prompt, because I rather like these characters. Although I’m having some trouble coming up with what to call their story… Nonetheless, I do suggest you read my response from last week in order to get the most from this.
“Greetings,” she said, in a surprisingly deep, powerful voice, “Amaranth.” She smiled and held her hand down to Dahlia. Dahlia couldn’t tell if she was offering to shake hands, or trying to help her up, as she had fallen backwards out of shock when seeing the very pink woman.
“Cool!” Plum shouted suddenly. She ran up and shook Amaranth’s hand vigorously. Amaranth let out a bellowing laugh.
“Wondrous! Simply wondrous!”
Mazarine and Dahlia stood there, completely in shock.
“Wh- what…” Mazarine tried to push out words, but Amaranth interrupted her with another laugh.
“Retain your language, I’ll absolve you of your predicament!”
“What the hell does that mean?” Dahlia mumbled to Mazarine as she regained her balance.
“I am Amaranth. Here is Apricot,” she motioned towards an orange woman, who none of the sisters had noticed due to the mere presence of Amaranth, “and elsewhere on this abominable asteroid is Amber.
“Our vessel has crashed here, and we were hoping you three might nourish us.”
“Nourish?” Dahlia asked.
“Help,” Apricot suddenly answered in a high pitched voice. She seemed to be small both in stature and personality compared to Amaranth.
“But,” Mazarine had finally regained herself, “someone on this planet promised my sister a date…”
“Ah, yes. That was how Amber inveigled you here.”
“Lured,” explained Apricot, before Dahlia could even ask.
“Lamentably, there is no prognostic of organisms upon this asteroid,” Amaranth frowned.
“No life,” Apricot murmured.
Dahlia sighed as she realized she’d been duped. The chances of any sort of date were gone, and with it any sort of fun. These people were weirdos.
“Get to the point,” Plum finally spoke up, after staring in awe at Amaranth for most of the conversation.
“I luxuriate in this one,” Amaranth smiled at Plum, “We desire to accompany you three in your transport.”
“Yeah!” Plum shouted, jumping into the air.
“Wait…” Dahlia called, but Mazarine interrupted her.
“We’re flying through here to help any and all life. Of course you can stay with us,” her and Dahlia’s eyes met, and they both felt the same thing. These people could not be trusted, but for the time being, they seemed mostly harmless.
“Phantasmagorical!” Amaranth shouted, confusing even Apricot. “I will unearth Amber, and we can vamoose. In the interim, you four can foregather.”
Amaranth strutted away, and the three sisters and Apricot stood in silence for some time.
“So…” Plum began, never one to sit in silence, “What kind of stuff do you like Apricot?”
“Amaranth!” Apricot spat back, “Are you questioning my loyalty?”
“No,” Plum mumbled, glaring at Apricot.
They decided to remain in silence until Amaranth got back, but Dahlia and Mazarine talked briefly about their worry with their eyes.
Fantabulous, Riley!
Hack
Glad you stayed with these folks. I’m still not certain why Plum is called a sister. Like how you describe Apricot.
This poem clamored to be writ
as I meandered, unprotected, through
online pages of the mighty thesaurus
lurking on my home screen, dodging
pitfalls, pratfalls, falafels, and dodge
balls, I, innocent in the ways of words,
embraced egregious eponymous con-
fabulation, sought aggregation with
other novice phoneticians to discuss
agglomeration and syllabification, ‘til,
unfolded laundry called my name and
I plunged from lofty orthoepy to earth.
Egad, Reatha! I’d asseverate that your alliteration and onomatopoeia are comfortably reconcilable, and am content to assist you with and expedite the folding of your raiments.
Flagrant Brigand
Hack, I am truly discombobulated by your panegyric. Reatha
Ha! Wonderful, Reatha!
You’re an excellent wordsmith and poet. I can identify w the part about the laundry